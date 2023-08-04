Chris Board eager to help Patriots special teams rebound, and other observations from training camp

Chris Board, who was signed as a free agent by the Patriots this past offseason, took Slater’s words to heart. Even though he’s in the infancy of his New England career, he knows the tradition that exists when it comes to the Patriots’ special teams, and he’s aiming to do his part to turn things around.

“I think the time for excuses is up,” he said when asked about last season’s special teams errors, which included three kick returns allowed for touchdowns. “We’ve had enough excuses the last couple of seasons. It’s time for us to put up or shut up.”

“Obviously, it wasn’t up to the standard,” Board said of last year’s problems. “We’re looking to get back to that right now. We’re working to get back to that every day. Right now, training camp is a grind, just building that camaraderie and just really working and getting those fundamentals down so we’re ready to compete this year.

“The foundation starts with the fundamentals,. Getting the technique down. Making sure everybody’s assignments are down. And that’s really where we’re at right now. The scheme and stuff, that’s coming in. It’s like the phase two of the process. But right now it’s making sure we have the fundamentals and the assignments down.”

Board’s signing was heralded by Bill Belichick; the coach called him “the best special teams player” they played against in 2022 when Board was with the Lions, citing his combination of size, speed, and instincts, as well as technique.

“It’s definitely a privilege to have him (Belichick) speak that highly of me and the respect he has for my game,” the 6-foot-2-inch, 244-pounder said. “I look forward to making plays here, and living up to what he says.”

Here are a few observations from Friday night’s in-stadium practice for Foxborough residents and season ticket holders:

1. The 88-man roster, with all players in shorts and shells, was divided in half for what amounted to a blue vs. white walkthrough. Mac Jones led the blue offense in 11-on-11 work, which included JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker. Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe had the white offense, which featured Rhamondre Stevenson and Mike Gesicki.

They moved to special teams work — specifically kickoffs — and then low-speed 11-on-11 work, and on to some punting. Then it was back to 11-on-11s. Zappe hit one of the best passes of the night, connecting with Tyquan Thornton early for a deep ball over Marcus Jones. And Mac Jones connected with Smith-Schuster on a nice deep ball over Christian Gonzalez. (And later on a deep ball for Parker.)

But for the most part, those sorts of plays were few and far between, as it was a mostly low-intensity session.

2. That doesn’t mean the coaching staff wasn’t working to simulate game action. Not sure if it was Mac Jones’s fault, but on one play, the play clock hit zero, and Belichick tossed his visor in the air for a delay of game penalty.

3. In special teams drills, it was interesting that punter Corliss Waitman was getting work on kickoffs. Not sure if it was a chance to give the two other kickers a breather or to give him a sense of how conditions played inside Gillette. Also worth noting that rookie Isaiah Bolden was getting reps as a kick returner, while rookie Jake Andrews spent time at center in what was a reasonable facsimile of the No. 1 offense.

4. Two roster notes: Linebacker Marte Mapu continues to get extensive work with the defensive backs. (At one point Friday night, he lined up as a deep safety with veteran Adrian Phillips. Later, Mapu knocked down a pass in the end zone from Jones.) And the Patriots have changed youngster Jourdan Heilig’s position on the roster sheet from linebacker to safety. Heilig has been getting extensive special teams work throughout camp, spending lots of time working with Slater as a gunner.

Heilig, whose nickname is “Ace,” has caught the eye of Board.

“He’s definitely a guy who is eager to learn,” Board said. “Eager to work. And he’s staying on it all the time, just perfecting his craft. It’s good to see.”

5. Rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte flashed positively on multiple occasions throughout the latter stages of practice. It was with backups, but he did well with the opportunities he was given with Trace McSorley under center, catching multiple passes in what might have been some of the most competitive snaps of the evening.

6. Bryce Baringer and Waitman got some good work toward the end of practice, with Baringer delivering multiple punts to Demario Douglas, while Waitman punted toward Marcus Jones. One of the more underrated position battles of camp. From this viewpoint, Baringer holds a slight edge.

7. Matthew Judon, who landed a new deal earlier in the day, was among the notables who didn’t dress for Friday’s workout. The edge defender was joined on the sidelines in street clothes by running back Ty Montgomery, cornerback Jonathan Jones, left guard Cole Strange, left tackle Trent Brown, right guard Michael Onwenu, safety Brad Hawkins, and Slater. Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson remains on the NFI list, while Onwenu and Cody Davis are still on PUP.

8. Patriots’ legend Devin McCourty was in attendance, helping get the crowd fired up before practice.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.