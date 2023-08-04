Red Sox designate Christian Arroyo for assignment, call up Luis Urías

The Red Sox are calling up infielder Luis Urías, whom they traded for earlier this week, and are making room on the 26-man roster by designating infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment.

Arroyo, 28, was hitting .241 with 206 plate appearances in 66 games this season. The utility infielder has been injury-prone dating back to his years in the minors in the Giants system.

Arroyo, who spent a month on the injured list this season, first hooked on with the Red Sox during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland.