Red Sox designate Christian Arroyo for assignment, call up Luis Urías

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo has been with the Red Sox since August of 2020.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Red Sox are calling up infielder Luis Urías, whom they traded for earlier this week, and are making room on the 26-man roster by designating infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment.

Arroyo, 28, was hitting .241 with 206 plate appearances in 66 games this season. The utility infielder has been injury-prone dating back to his years in the minors in the Giants system.

Arroyo, who spent a month on the injured list this season, first hooked on with the Red Sox during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland.

Urías, 26, struggled to a .146/.299/.236 line in 20 big league games with the Brewers this year, resulting in his demotion to Triple A, where he was hitting .233/.345/.379. The Sox hope he can bounce back to the solid form he showed in the big leagues in 2021-22 (.244/.340/.426).

Information from previous Globe reports was used in this story.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.

