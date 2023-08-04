Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah carted off field, will undergo MRI on right ankle

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Okudah was being examined for an ankle injury. Smith said he would wait on results from an MRI before discussing the severity of the injury.

Okudah suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Frank Darby during a training camp drill in full pads. Teammates knelt while Okudah was examined on the field before being driven off the field on a cart.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the practice field on Friday with a potentially serious right ankle injury, dealing a significant blow to the team’s defensive overhaul.

“I’m always hesitant, the way information travels you have to be mindful of people’s family and loved ones and friends and if that information gets out, then parents are looking at it or the wife or whatever,” Smith said. “You just never know until the MRI.”

The Falcons acquired Okudah, the No. 3 overall NFL draft pick in 2020, from Detroit for a fifth-round draft pick as part of their offseason overhaul of the defense.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson said Okudah had been working hard each day and proving himself to teammates. “Hopefully, it’s nothing major,” he said.

Injuries made made it dificult for Okudah to realize his potential as a top draft pick with the Lions. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited the former Ohio State standout to nine games as a rookie. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season.

Okudah started 15 games in 2022 and had an interception, which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown, and a forced fumble with 73 tackles.

Okudah, 24, was a big part of the Falcons’ defensive overhaul in the offseason. He was expected to join A.J. Terrell to make cornerback a strength of the defense.

If Okudah is forced to miss significant time, Mike Hughes, rookie Clark Phillips III, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford, and Darren Hall are among candidates to move up.

Seahawks’ Eskridge suspended six games

Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Eskridge will be permitted to participate in preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23 following Seattle’s Week 7 game vs. Arizona.

In a statement, the Seahawks said, “We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol.”

Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft, but has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries.

McMichael in intensive care

Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team who has ALS, was in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia, his wife said Friday.

Misty McMichael wrote in an Instagram post that her husband was hospitalized on Thursday night.

McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears and was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92½. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.

McMichael is one of 12 players whose final appearance was no later than 1998 in the mix to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. That list will be whittled down to as many as three by the selection committee, and the finalists will be part of the 2024 class if they are supported by at least 80 percent of voters in January.

Advertisement

Saints’ Jordan gets extension

Saints career sacks leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with his only NFL club through a 15th season.

A first-round draft choice out of California in 2011, Jordan is entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019. The eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end’s contract for the next two seasons is reportedly worth $27.5 million.

While it’s common for NFL stars seeking contract extensions to hold out, the 34-year-old Jordan participated fully in the first seven practices of training camp. Only when his deal was done did he finally accept a veteran’s day off from practice Friday.

Last season, the 6-foot-4-inch, 287-pound Jordan led the Saints with 8½ sacks, giving him a career total of 115½, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club.