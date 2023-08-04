FIFA investigates misconduct complaint involving Zambia Women’s World Cup team

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident,” soccer’s world governing body said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

On Thursday, British newspaper The Guardian published an allegation that Zambia players had seen coach Bruce Mwape touch a player inappropriately during a training session.

FIFA confirmed it is investigating a complaint of alleged misconduct related to the Zambia team which played at the Women’s World Cup.

“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian Women’s National team and this is currently being investigated. We cannot provide further details regarding an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons.”

Zambia exited the tournament — its first appearance at the Women’s World Cup — after the group stage following losses to Spain and Japan and a win over Costa Rica.

The Football Association of Zambia said it had not received a complaint but would act if it received a complaint or evidence of wrongdoing.

“We wish to state the Football Association of Zambia [FAZ] has not received any such complaint from any of the players or officials in the delegation that travelled to the World Cup. It has therefore come as a surprise for us to hear of such alleged misconduct by the coach as reported in the said online publication,” FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said in a statement on the FAZ’s social media.

Kamanga added that the FAZ “would not hesitate to take disciplinary measures and act on any misconduct once we are in receipt of an official complaint or when presented with evidence pertaining to an alleged incident.”

Before the tournament, there was previously an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in Zambian women’s soccer by coaches and officials. At the time, the Zambia FA and police confirmed an investigation into allegations but declined to name anyone implicated. Those allegations were also referred to FIFA, according to the FAZ.

At a press conference before Zambia’s match against Spain, Spanish reporters referred to allegations against Mwape specifically, and the coach said he wouldn’t consider resigning based on “rumors.”

Mwape did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via the Zambian federation on Friday.

Co-host Matildas face must-win

Australia’s game against Denmark on Monday in the round of 16 will be its second must-win game in the Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas best performance of the tournament, a 4-0 win over Canada, came in a match they needed to win to advance to the knockout stage.

”This is do or die now,” said Australia starting goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. “Historically, we’ve always really performed well with our backs against the wall.”

Despite finishing second in Group D behind England, Denmark only allowed one goal in group play. In addition to a stout defense, in forward Pernille Harder, Denmark features a proven striker with 71 goals in her international career.

Harder scored on a penalty kick against Haiti in Tuesday’s final game of group play.

“Denmark have a lot of quality players all over the pitch and world-class in their final third,” said Matildas’ defender Clare Polkinghorne. “It’s definitely going to be a tough job for us to keep them contained, but I think as the games go on, obviously, your defense is going to be key.”

The match is the second time Denmark and Australia will play in a year; the Matildas earned their first win ever over the Danes in a 3-1 friendly played Viborg, Denmark, last October.

Knockout round wide open

With the elimination of many of the world’s top teams such as Brazil, Canada, Germany and Italy -- and the United States not looking very good through group play -- the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup looks to be a wide-open affair with plenty of underdogs still in contention.

Morocco, ranked 72nd in the world and in the tournament for the first time, used an unbelievable upset over Colombia to advance.

South Africa made it through to the round of 16 for the first time in its history, and same for Jamaica, which needed a GoFundMe campaign to afford the travel to the tournament.

The knockout round begins Saturday with two intriguing matches. Group A winner Switzerland has mostly done just enough to get to this stage, while opponent Spain is desperate to bounce back from an ugly loss to Group C winner Japan.

“Our team is more confident, that is sure,” said Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda. “But this is the knockout stage, and we only have one chance to win. So our mindset has to change accordingly.”

The Japanese emerged as the new favorite to win it all after scoring 11 goals in three group stage wins. Japan is unscored on so far this World Cup and will play their knockout game against Norway, the Group A runner-up, which doesn’t know if star forward Ada Hegerberg will play.

Norway coach Hege Riise wouldn’t confirm Hegerberg’s playing status against Japan.

“She’s been following the medical plan and been successful in every step of that plan,” Riise said. “So we will see her in training and see how how she reacts to that, like the last step before the game.

“And we prepare for Ada to play or come in,” he said, noting that having two strong choices at forward is “luxury for me as a coach.”



