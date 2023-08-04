Winner’s Bet’s connections like their chances in the 98th edition of The Hambletonian

Lindy Farms president Frank “The Elder” Antonacci was inducted into the Harness Racing Hall of Fame in July and holds a loyal and strong affinity for horses and harness racing. He has owned approximately 2,500 horses over five decades in the harness racing industry.

Owners Lindy Farms of Connecticut and Robert Rudolph will take their horse into the race at 4-1 odds on the morning line at The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, NJ.

One of harness racing’s most esteemed families is hoping for a fifth Hambletonian victory Saturday with trotter Winner’s Bet in the $1-million competition.

Antonacci said it was an honor to take Winner’s Bet to the Hambletonian.

“The honor means really a lot to me. It’s really not for me, it’s really for the family,” he said.

“This is a family business, and it’s a family endeavor, and I believe that harness racing has made us all better. We appreciate what harness racing has done for us.”

The Hambletonian, also known as “America’s Classic Trotting Race,” began in 1926. The 98th edition will take place this year.

The one-mile race for 3-year-old trotters has a $1 million purse. Winner’s Bet will be one of 10 runners.

Domenico Cecere serves as Winner’s Bet’s trainer and is head trainer for Lindy Farms. Cecere worked previously with a trainer, Jan Johnson, who has won the Hambletonian and its sister race for fillies, the Hambletonian Oaks. He is coming off a career year with 66 wins and $2.28 million in earnings.

Despite departing from post 10 during the Hambletonian eliminations, Cecere is optimistic. He was pleased with Winner’s Bet’s fourth-place performance, as well as with driver Dexter Dunn.

Dunn won the Hambletonian Oaks in 2021 with Bella Bellini and will drive in a fifth Hambletonian final this weekend. Dunn was also part of harness racing history with Bulldog Hanover last year at The Meadowlands, achieving the fastest mile in the sport’s history with a time of 1:45.4.

Dunn, along with Cececre, has been pleased with Winner’s Bet’s progress.

“He’s got a beautiful big stride. He covers the ground good,” said Dunn. “He’s a fast horse. Getting him to relax this year is a big thing. His gait wasn’t clean last year either. He’s definitely come a long way this year.”

Winner’s Bet will depart from post four on Saturday. The favorite, Celebrity Bambino, is at 2-1 In the morning line odds.

“Dexter and [Winner’s Bet] have built great confidence. Now we just need a little bit of luck. We are going to keep dreaming,” Cecere said.

Naaima Abd-Elhameed is a student at Rutgers University and wrote this story for the Globe as part of the Clyde Hirt Journalism Workshop.