Patriots won’t explain what happened with Jack Jones’s early exit Thursday

Linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo said he did not want to discuss what happened, instead directing reporters to coach Bill Belichick or cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino .

“We had a conversation,” he said. “That conversation is personal. You know, we’re moving on to training camp [Day] 9 and watching him grow as each day goes forward.”

During an 11-on-11 period Thursday, Jones seemed frustrated after a competitive rep against wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. From afar, tensions did not appear to flare. But, after speaking with Pellegrino, Jones started walking off the field with safety Jabrill Peppers.

Advertisement

As the two made their way to where players enter and exit the practice fields, Peppers had his arm around Jones and gave him a tap on the shoulder before eventually turning around to return to practice. Jones continued on.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

It initially looked as though Jones had been kicked out of practice, but he returned to the field in uniform 20 minutes later. He did not take another rep, staying on the sideline with his helmet. Director of player personnel Matt Groh, defensive back Jalen Mills, and Peppers all came over to speak to Jones while he watched the practice.

Asked if the early exit was disciplinary, Pellegrino did not say.

“For you guys, obviously, it’s tough to understand what’s going on,” Pellegrino said. “But the conversations I have with my players are personal, especially in scenarios like that. You guys don’t know what happened, but I’m not going to share what we spoke about.”

After starting training camp by practicing primarily with the backups, amid his ongoing legal situation, Jones had begun to earn more snaps with the starters. He has fared well, registering impressive pass breakups, so it bears watching whether Thursday’s incident affects his status moving forward.

Advertisement

Shedding no light

Both outside linebacker Matthew Judon and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have often practiced in a limited capacity this training camp, but neither of their position coaches would shed much light on the team’s plans.

Outside linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Steve Belichick said he is not involved in the conversations that determine Judon’s workload.

“That’s not up to me,” Belichick said. “He’s been great. He’s Judon. No issues there.”

Running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri offered a similar sentiment about Stevenson.

“Coach comes up with the plan, and I go and execute it to the best of my ability, and so does [Stevenson],” Sunseri said. “He does everything I ask, just like he always does. He’s a pleasure to work with. I love the kid.”

Given the lack of proven options behind Stevenson on the running back depth chart, it makes sense for the Patriots to manage his workload. Judon, meanwhile, has pushed back on the notion that he is “holding in” for an adjusted contract with more compensation.

Injured coach

One assistant coach who has been absent from the field this training camp is safeties coach Brian Belichick, who is recovering from a knee injury.

“He’s not physically been here,” Pellegrino said. “He’s been here a couple of times. But in general, he’s still in every meeting. COVID taught us how to use Zoom very well, FaceTime. So, all that is working out really well. He’s still getting his coaching points in when he needs to.”

Advertisement

Added Steve Belichick: “He’s hanging in there. As an older brother, I tried to toughen him up as we grew up, so hopefully that’ll pay off for him. But he’s doing good. He’ll be all right.”

Two spots open

The Patriots have two open roster spots, after releasing wide receiver Ed Lee and linebacker Terez Hall. In previous years, the NFL would require teams to gradually trim their rosters from 90 players to 53. Starting this year, there is one cutdown deadline, Aug. 29 … The Patriots will practice Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, before playing their first preseason game against Houston Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.