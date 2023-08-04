Led by QB Drew Eason, Methuen captures Northeast 7v7 New England Championship

A starter since his sophomore year, Eason made throws at all three levels, excelling at touch passes over linebackers from 15-20 yards.

The score between the pair of rising seniors lifted Methuen to a 21-19 victory in the Northeast 7v7 New England Championship, played at Xaverian Brothers high school. The Rangers clinched their first New England 7v7 championship in program history, finishing 5-1 overall on the day in the 10-team tournament, earning the top spot from a field of more than 100 teams.

WESTWOOD –– Methuen quarterback Drew Eason surveyed the field, looked back to his left, and connected with Aiden O’Shaughnessy on a gorgeous fade route in the left corner of the end zone.

“Now we know that we can be at the top and win like this against good teams, too,” said Eason. “That gives us a lot of momentum going into the season.”

Ryan Dugan, the Rangers’ offensive coordinator for the last 11 seasons, has watched Eason blossom over the years. From running back and forth into the huddle two seasons ago to 45-minute conversations every Monday during the fall about designing play concepts, Eason’s ability to read defenses and know the playbook inside and out are second to none.

“He’s like an extension of me out there,” said Dugan. “I know that if I talk to him, our brains are connected.”

“If we had a quarterback draft for every town in Massachusetts, I’d take him first overall,” said Dugan. “I don’t see any other quarterback that’s better than him. A lot of things could be covered, but he finds the right window.”

Although there is no tackling or blocking, the experience in the 7-on-7 games serves many purposes ahead of training camp.

“It’s always great for the quarterbacks and receivers,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “I think that’s the best part of 7-on-7. Their timing, understanding the schematics, the mesh that they have — that’s huge. Defensively, it’s always a good transfer of skills, being able to open your hips and run with a guy. Schematically, defensively, it’s not even close to real football. Offensively, it really is important and I think that’s where we get the most out of this.”

Despite the non-traditional defensive alignments and in-game situations, reading opposing quarterbacks and honing in on proper technique can prove invaluable for defensive backs.

“Safeties reading routes is probably the best thing in 7-on-7,” said Ryan. “Having them sit back, understand different route combinations and how they all work, it makes them a better safety during the year. If you’re a team that runs a lot of man, your corners get a lot of benefit out of it.”

Milton coach Steve Dembowski, who runs the Northeast 7v7, realizes the fun for the players from building camaraderie, as well as the emotion of competition. Players can grasp timing on routes, assuming that their offense is predicated on moving the ball through the air.

“If you are running concepts like curl flat or corner hitch or double slant, hopefully you get some timing out of that,” said Dembowski. “It’s not real football, there’s no contact, no line play, you can’t tackle. I think it helps receivers, corners, and linebackers the most. You can’t level people and you have to be smart with your feet.”

Carver, a Division 8 program which finished 3-8 last season, made a Cinderella run to the semifinals. The Crusaders upended NEPSAC schools Dexter Southfield twice and Kingswood Oxford (Conn.), in addition to downing Division 1 powerhouse Xaverian. A senior-laden squad that runs an Air Raid-style offense impressed those in attendance and will return rising senior quarterback Ty Lennox, who threw for 2,219 yards and 27 touchdowns a season ago.

“It’s not football, because there’s no tackling and no pads on, but it is competition and competition is everything,” said second-year Carver coach Ben Shauffin. “If you can beat the big dogs, you can beat the guys on your level.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.