Max Fried bolsters Braves with six scoreless innings in winning return from forearm injury

Major league-leading Atlanta earned its third straight win and sixth in seven games overall.

Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta’s seven-run fourth inning. Austin Riley connected in the seventh, and Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with three hits.

Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the Cubs, 8-0, Friday in Chicago.

Fried allowed three baserunners, all on singles, in his first start since May 5. He had been sidelined by a left forearm strain.

A runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last season, Fried (3-1) struck out eight before exiting after 72 pitches. The lefthander retired his first 12 hitters with no hard contact.

“I felt sharper than expected,” said Fried, who had four rehab starts in the minors. “I had a lot of nervous energy, just looking forward to this day for a long time.”

The Braves look even more imposing after Fried’s velocity topped out at 97 mph.

“I honestly didn’t think he’d be that sharp,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said, “but that was pretty good and very impressive.”

Cody Bellinger finished with two of Chicago’s four hits. The Cubs had won three straight and 13 of 16.

The Braves, who lead the majors with 209 home runs, went deep consecutively for the the second straight game and for the 14th time this season.

“I’ve never been part of an offense that can do that,” Murphy said. “It feels like at any inning, any point we can explode for a whole bunch.”

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6) set down the first nine Atlanta batters, but he wound up charged with seven runs and eight hits in four innings.

Guardians to go without Naylor

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters as it continues to chase first-place Minnesota in the AL Central despite its roster being thinned ahead of the trade deadline. The Guardians also placed infielder Tyler Freeman (shoulder) on the IL.

Needing some immediate help, Cleveland acquired outfielder Kole Calhoun in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash and recalled infielder José Tena from Triple A.

The Twins, meanwhile, claimed journeyman outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers from Toronto.

Padres shut down Musgrove

San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove has inflammation in his right shoulder capsule and will be shut down for at least three weeks, general manager A.J. Preller said.

Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday and had an MRI that revealed the inflammation. The righthander is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA.

The setback comes as San Diego was beginning to play better after failing to live up to expectations. The Padres had won five of six games going into Friday night’s opener of a four-game home series against the NL West-leading Dodgers.



















