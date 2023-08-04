Newcomer Luis Urías steps right into Red Sox lineup at second base

The infielder, acquired from the Brewers for Low A pitcher Bradley Blalock, was activated Friday and in the lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Urías slotted into the eighth spot in the batting order and manned second base.

The one player the Sox did trade for, Luis Urías, found out about the move just 20 minutes before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

The Red Sox didn’t do much ahead of the trade deadline, largely leaving a roster that has surged up the American League standings after a strong mid-summer showing unchanged.

Urías, a righthanded batter, had a pair of strong seasons for Milwaukee in 2021 and 2022, batting .244/.340/.426 with 39 home runs. In addition to second base, Urías has also played shortstop and third.

He has scuffled this season. The 26-year-old hurt his hamstring on Opening Day, which caused him to miss the next 58 games. When he returned, he hit just .145 in 20 games before the Brewers sent him to Triple A, where he remained until the Sox acquired him.

“It’s been a very difficult year,” Urías said through a team translator. “I feel very good, my body feels great. When I found out [about the trade], I was really excited to be able to come here and to start over again.”

He’s the latest name the Red Sox have penciled in at second base, a position that’s been a revolving door of disappointment for manager Alex Cora so far this season. Five players have been in at least 10 games at the position — Christian Arroyo, Enmanuel Valdez, Kiké Hernandez, Pablo Reyes, and Justin Turner.

None of Arroyo, Valdez, Hernandez, and Reyes had an OPS over .700. In total, Red Sox second basemen rank 22nd among MLB teams in OPS per FanGraphs, and only the team’s shortstops have a lower ranking among its position groups.

The corresponding move to activating Urías was Arroyo being designated for assignment just shy of three years after arriving in Boston.

“Up-and-down season, I think at one point it felt like he was trying too much in a sense,” Cora said of Arroyo. “But he got some big hits … he’s a good defender, so obviously we’ll miss him, but we’ll see what the future holds and we’ll go from there.”

And while Turner has been excellent in the batter’s box, Cora has previously expressed reservations about making the 38-year-old an everyday second baseman due to the physical toll.

In 29 Triple A games, Urías had a .724 OPS. He declined to say his struggles were solely caused by the early-season injury but noted that it was a factor. Playing every day has helped him gain confidence in his abilities, he added.

Urías, born in Mexico and originally signed by the Padres as an amateur free agent in 2013, said he was very excited to join the Red Sox. He said he followed the team as a kid, rooting for players like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

“The last few years I’ve been able to pull the ball a little bit more so I think the Green Monster will help me,” he said.

He also has some connections inside the Red Sox clubhouse. Outfielders Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo were teammates with Team Mexico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Duran called Urías a “really quiet guy” but said the reserved nature makes the occasional displays of emotion fun to watch. One instance Duran noted came when Urías smacked a three-run home run to break a scoreless tie against Japan; as the second baseman crossed home plate, he crossed his chest and delivered a resounding clap before high-fiving a long line of teammates.

“He loves to play the game hard, he always gives his best effort, and he’s got energy,” Duran said.

Duran also highlighted Urías’s routine.

“He has a process and he trusts it,” Duran said.

Urías’s comments backed up that sentiment. When asked how confident he was in his ability to return to his 2021-22 form, he said his priorities were remaining healthy and playing his best.

If that happens and Urías recaptures the results he previously had, he’d validate the Sox conservative deadline approach, lengthen an already impressive lineup, and shore up one of the team’s most ineffective positions.

