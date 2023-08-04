Noah Song, Navy pilot and pitching prospect, returns to Red Sox

Last week, the Phillies were forced to make a decision on Song’s status, and chose to designate him for assignment. When he went unclaimed, his rights were transferred back to the Red Sox.

Song, 26, was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting Rule 5 draft for unprotected minor league players in December. He was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations.

Noah Song, the Navy pitcher who had his application to waive his service requirement denied, is returning to the Red Sox.

Advertisement

A top pitching prospect in 2019, Song dropped in the draft over concerns he could not avoid his military commitment. That season, Song emerged quickly as the best pitching prospect in the Sox system while pitching for the Lowell Spinners. He showed a four-pitch mix and command that made it easy to project a major league starter.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

When he wasn’t granted a waiver by the Navy after pitching in an international tournament, Song enrolled in flight school in the summer of 2020. Song had been a flight officer training on a US Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in northeast Florida before returning to baseball.

“Every year that passed that I was away from the game, I think it became more and more kind of like, ‘OK, there’s less chance of it coming back or happening, or even if I do go back, there’s less chance of success,’ " Song told the Globe earlier this year. “But at the same time, it’s not something that I ever wanted to give up on.”

Song received clearance from the Navy to join the Phillies — while serving in the reserves — in late February, resulting in a rapid and unexpected redirection from an expected deployment to Japan. In his first game with the Phillies — a start for Class A Clearwater in June — Song pitched a perfect inning.

Advertisement

He was sidelined briefly with injury, but jumped from Class A, to Double A, to Triple A in July. He made two appearances with the Phillies’ AAA affiliate, pitching 3⅓ innings and allowing 5 hits and 6 runs.

In seven starts in 2019 for the Spinners, Song struck out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.