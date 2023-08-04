Orioles thump Mets in Buck Showalter’s return to Baltimore to maintain AL East lead

Showalter received a video tribute and a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore, where he managed from 2010-2018 and guided the Orioles to three postseason appearances. Then the AL East leaders won for the sixth time in eight games to stay two ahead of Tampa Bay.

Mike Baumann came out of the Baltimore bullpen to ward off a New York threat and improve to 9-0.

BALTIMORE — Backup catcher James McCann had three hits and five RBIs and Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer to help the Baltimore Orioles rout the Mets, 10-3, in New York manager Buck Showalter’s return Friday night to Camden Yards.

“The news is Baltimore, how well they’re playing, the Orioles,” Showalter said. “That’s great for the city and the organization.”

Showalter’s run of success with the Orioles eventually ended, and he was fired after a 115-loss season in 2018. Brandon Hyde succeeded him and is still managing in Baltimore.

“He was nice enough to send me a text when I got hired here, which I really appreciated,” Hyde said. “That shows the professional that he is, and I’ll remember that.”

Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI single off Phil Bickford (2-4) to break a 2-all tie in the sixth — Westburg, who was running on the pitch, scored all the way from first. McCann added a two-run double later in the inning, and Adley Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly.

McCann, who was traded from the Mets to the Orioles last offseason, opened the scoring with a two-run single in the fourth. The Mets tied it in the sixth thanks to some sudden wildness from Baltimore starter Dean Kremer.

After allowing one hit in five innings, Kremer walked the bases loaded with one out in the sixth. A two-run single by Francisco Lindor chased Kremer, but with men on first and third, Baumann got Pete Alonso to bounce into a double play.

The game didn’t stay close much longer. After Baltimore scored four runs in the sixth, Westburg made it 9-2 in the seventh with his homer to center. McCann added an RBI single later that inning.

New York starter David Peterson worked three scoreless innings.