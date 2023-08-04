Patriots re-work Matthew Judon’s contract to give him more money up front

According to the report, the adjustment improved the original four-year deal Judon signed as a free agent in 2021, and will allow him to make up to $18 million this year. No new years were added to the contract.

Matthew Judon and the Patriots have reportedly reached an agreement on a contract adjustment, according to ESPN, one that will move his original $2 million in guarantee money for 2023 to $14 million fully guaranteed in 2023.

Judon had been at camp this summer, but was a limited participant. When he was asked about his activity level, he said it was a matter of conditioning, and not about his deal.

“It’s more working on my conditioning, working on my running, and making sure I am where I need to be,” Judon said. “Because if I come out here in shells and stuff, moving slow, it doesn’t look good.

Judon, who turns 31 later this month, said he and the staff felt comfortable with their plan to ease into training camp.

“I’m in my eighth year,” he said. “I think y’all know what I do on Sundays.”

Judon, who made his fourth straight Pro Bowl last year, has an $11 million salary and $1.5 million in bonuses this year. That puts him on the lower end of the NFL’s elite pass rushers.

At $18 million, Judon will be the sixth-highest paid defensive end, according to Spotrac, behind Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Leonard Williams, Trey Hendrickson, and Von Miller.

Asked about his contract last month, he wouldn’t elaborate.

“I’m happy that I’m a Patriot, and wherever that goes, it goes,” he added. “The market changes every day, but I will not talk about contracts with y’all.”

He did not participate in Friday’s in-stadium workout, standing in street clothes on the sideline with a handful of other players.

