Game 109: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox return to action Friday night to begin a 10-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Blue Jays.

Despite dropping four of their last five, the Red Sox are just two games behind the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot. Toronto has also struggled recently, dropping three of four to the division-leading Orioles at home and four of five overall.

This would seem to be an opportune time for the Sox to right the ship and make up ground. After going 3-16 against the Blue Jays in 2022, the Sox turned the tables and are 7-0 against their divisional foe, including a three-game sweep at Toronto June 30-July 2.