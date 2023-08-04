Game 109: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox return to action Friday night to begin a 10-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Blue Jays.
Despite dropping four of their last five, the Red Sox are just two games behind the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot. Toronto has also struggled recently, dropping three of four to the division-leading Orioles at home and four of five overall.
This would seem to be an opportune time for the Sox to right the ship and make up ground. After going 3-16 against the Blue Jays in 2022, the Sox turned the tables and are 7-0 against their divisional foe, including a three-game sweep at Toronto June 30-July 2.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (60-50): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA)
RED SOX (57-51): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (6-2, 3.34 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Paxton: Brandon Belt 1-3, Cavan Biggio 3-6, Matt Chapman 0-17, Paul DeJong 0-2, Santiago Espinal 1-2, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-11, Danny Jansen 1-8, Kevin Kiermaier 2-5, Alejandro Kirk 1-3, Whit Merrifield 4-17, George Springer 8-36, Daulton Varsho 1-3
Red Sox vs. Manoah: Christian Arroyo 1-7, Triston Casas 2-5, Rafael Devers 2-13, Jarren Duran 2-7, Adam Duvall 0-2, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Justin Turner 1-3, Alex Verdugo 8-19, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox own the best record when leading after six innings (43-2, .956).
Notes: Paxton is 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA in 11 career starts against the Blue Jays, recording 55 strikeouts in 63 ⅓ innings. One of those victories came in a 5-0 win June 30, when he limited Toronto to three hits and two walks while striking out seven in 7⅔ innings. … Manoah is 4-1 with a 1.71 ERA in seven starts (42 innings) against the Red Sox. The loss came earlier this season on May 3, when he allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits in five innings in a game the Sox went on to win, 8-3. … That defeat came during a 1-7 stretch to start the season, after which Manoah was sent to the minors after posting a 6.36 ERA in his first 13 starts. Since returning, he’s posted a 4.34 ERA in his last four starts. … The Red Sox are 20-14-2 in series play, and 6-3 in their last nine.
