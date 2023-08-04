Red Sox need pitching help, so let’s take stock of the prospects in their system

Rewind. April was something of a disaster. In Triple A, three pitchers expected to supply rotation depth — righthander Bryan Mata and lefties Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter — got off to awful starts. Mata and Murphy struggled to throw strikes, while Walter didn’t miss bats, becoming vulnerable to hard contact.

Of course, those exercises raise questions: Are there potential starters in the system? And what notable developments have taken place with the organization’s potential starters this year?

For the Red Sox, the trade deadline represented the unfulfilled pursuit of a starter who can help for years to come. And so, this offseason, the Red Sox again will find themselves searching for such an acquisition, via trade or free agency.

Advertisement

In the lower minors, righthanders Wikelman Gonzalez, 21, and Luis Perales, 20 — arguably the pitchers with the highest ceilings in the system — likewise struggled to throw strikes and at times looked lost. Aside from a breakthrough by lefthander Shane Drohan in Double A at the start of the year, the picture was dark.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Obviously, it was a tough April,” acknowledged director of pitching development Shawn Haviland.

But for the most part, the subsequent months have seen considerable improvement. Murphy has excelled as a multi-innings reliever in the big leagues, forging a 1.59 ERA in 28⅓ innings. Walter added a cutter that helped him limit hard contact, emerging as a long reliever who threw strikes while recording a 3.07 ERA in 14⅓ innings.

“At the start of the year, if you told me that Murphy was going to be throwing after openers or Walter would have a save, that probably wasn’t Plan A,” said Haviland. “But all we can do is get these guys ready to compete at the major league level as much as possible.

Advertisement

“Obviously you want to build starters, but we’re just trying to build major league contributors as well. Even if we had 17 of those guys in Triple A, then I’d want 17 more in Double A. That job is just never done.”

Still, the question remains: Where will the starters come from?

Potential 2024 contributors

Mata, who was shut down in May with shoulder inflammation, remains in Fort Myers, on track to face hitters or perhaps get into Florida Complex League games by the middle of the month. Still, for a pitcher who is out of options after this year, the clock is running. If he gets to the big leagues this year, it almost surely will be as a reliever (or opener), and given his injury-constrained development of the last four years, he’ll likely be a big league bullpen consideration in 2024.

Drohan, after dominating in Double A (5-0, 1.32 ERA, 28 percent strikeout rate), has struggled since a mid-May promotion to Worcester (2-4, 5.80, 21 percent). In contrast to the relentless strike-throwing he exhibited in Portland, he has nibbled against more advanced hitters.

But he also has been working to sharpen his pitch shape, particularly his cutter. There are similarities between what Drohan is experiencing and what Murphy went through last year, and the lefthander looks like a mid-2024 big league contributor, either as a back-of-the-rotation starter or multi-innings reliever.

“While it might not necessarily be visible on the pitching line, I think we’re seeing a lot of progress,” said farm director Brian Abraham. “The performance hasn’t necessarily been the same as it was in Double A, but that’s also why he got promoted — for that next challenge.”

Advertisement

Further away, Gonzalez had the biggest breakthrough of any Sox pitcher this year. A poor start set the stage for a lengthy heart-to-heart with coaches in Greenville, which helped the 21-year-old develop a new focus and sense of purpose, both in games and between starts.

Gonzalez is exhibiting improved strike-throwing while adding a cutter to round out a four-pitch mix, giving him a chance to be an impact starter.

In his last 10 starts (including three at Portland), Gonzalez is 5-1 with a 2.87 ERA, an incredible 40 percent strikeout rate, and a .165 batting average against. By late 2024 or early 2025, he could be a big league contributor — potentially a starter.

“We’re seeing a kid grow up, we’re seeing a kid mature, we’re seeing a kid get a better feel for how his body moves and what he needs to do,” said Abraham. “It’s kind of all coming together.”

Lower levels

Righthander Luis Perales, 20, has been overpowering hitters for two-plus months in Single A Salem and more recently High A Greenville. His fastball has elite potential, as evidenced by a recent outing in which nearly all of his 17 swings-and-misses came on a mid- to high-90s heater with tremendous carry through and above the zone.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the more impressive fastballs I’ve seen since I’ve been in player development,” said Abraham. “He’s challenging guys with it and they’re not able to catch up.”

But Perales has always had a tremendous fastball. The Sox are perhaps more excited about the rest of his mix, as he’s added a cutter to his fastball/slider/changeup repertoire, with a willingness to attack the zone.

His future as a starter likely requires more consistency with his changeup (the addition of depth to dip below the bats of lefties), but he has a chance to be a rotation contributor by some point in 2025.

Others

Gonzalez, Drohan, and Perales represent the top rotation prospects, but there are others whose 2023 seasons have seen strides toward contributing as starters or multi-innings relievers.

Greenville righthander Angel Bastardo is one of the minor league leaders in strikeout rate and has been a strike-throwing machine. In Portland, Hunter Dobbins has shown a four-pitch mix (94-95 fastball, slider, splitter, and curve) that has been effective in the zone.

Also in Portland, despite low velocity (high-80s fastball), sidearmer Isaac Coffey — a 2022 10th rounder — has mystified hitters with his funky delivery.

“The hitters are telling us that they’re not seeing him,” said Haviland, alluding to a 2.98 ERA, 33 percent strikeout rate, and .225 opponents’ batting average.

If Coffey can develop more power, he could emerge as an intriguing contributor.

Advertisement

And further down, Yordanny Monegro, 20, has overpowered hitters with a mid-90s fastball and 12-to-6 curveball that suggest a floor as a reliever. Now in Salem, he is working to develop a cutter and changeup that could allow him to start.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.