Red Sox put Trevor Story’s return date in his hands

Manager Alex Cora said the Sox will let Story — rehabbing from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow — tell them when he’s ready to return to big league competition. His 20-day rehab assignment can run through Wednesday, after which the Sox will have to put him on their big league roster. But the team is leaving it up to the shortstop to say whether he feels ready to play in the majors before then.

Trevor Story is days away from returning to the Red Sox roster from a rehab assignment in Triple A Worcester, and several players are right behind him.

Trevor Story has been throwing the ball well from short and will need to be called up to the majors by Wednesday.

“Whenever he says he’s ready, he’ll be here,” said Cora. “One thing for sure, his presence means a lot — defensively, offensively, running the bases. There’s going to be a period there that probably he’s going to struggle. We’ll take that. The more reps he gets here, the better he’s going to be.”

Meanwhile, Tanner Houck (facial fractures) is slated to start a rehab assignment for the WooSox with a two- to three-inning outing on Saturday in Syracuse, with Chris Sale (shoulder) slated to make his second Triple A rehab start on Sunday. Cora said Houck will likely make one or two additional rehab appearances, while “there’s a good chance” Sale will be activated after the Sunday outing, depending on how he feels.

Garrett Whitlock, meanwhile, could start a rehab assignment in his return from an elbow bone bruise next week. The Sox plan to prepare him to return as a multi-innings reliever.

“At the end of the day, it’s gonna be a good pitching staff — a really good pitching staff,” said Cora, who praised the depleted staff for posting a 3.74 ERA (second in the AL, fifth in the big leagues) since May 16. “Adding these guys, I think it’s going to make us better and get us ready for the next two months, two-and-a-half months.”

Turner out again

Justin Turner was out of the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays for the third straight game on Friday due to a heel injury he incurred in Seattle last Monday. Cora said the DH/infielder was available off the bench . . . The Sox have not identified starters for Saturday or Sunday against the Blue Jays, preferring the flexibility to use Nick Pivetta or Chris Murphy as bulk-innings relievers based on game situations. Brayan Bello will get an extra (fifth) day of rest before starting against the Royals on Monday.

