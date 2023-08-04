Six players in double figures power Connecticut over Indiana for 20th win

INDIANAPOLIS — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner added 14 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-72 on Friday night.

Connecticut dominated the first half. The Sun scored 13 straight points in the first quarter to take an early 20-10 lead. Bonner, Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 26 of Connecticut’s 31 points in the first quarter, while the Fever scored 22 points.

The Sun extended their lead to 56-33 by halftime after shooting 66 percent from the field, including making 7 of 13 3-pointers. Bonner had 11 points in the first half and Hiedeman added 10.