Bumped from Boston, Haverhill’s Rob Font ready to headline Nashville UFC card Saturday

There would be no homecoming for Font, though, as Yadong had to withdraw for undisclosed reasons in July. That was the bad news.

The Haverhill resident would get his wish when he was added to a stacked main card to fight Song Yadong at TD Garden Aug. 19.

When UFC announced that it was returning to Boston for the first time in nearly four years, Rob Font actively lobbied to be on the card.

The good news is that Font (20-6-0) now will headline a card Saturday night in Nashville when he takes on Cory Sandhagen (16-4-0). UFC made the move after Sandhagen’s original opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, withdrew after injuring his shoulder.

The decision to take the fight against the fourth-ranked Sandhagen was an easy one for Font.

“Obviously, we love fighting in Boston,” said Font, who is ranked seventh in the bantamweight division. “It’s convenient, it’s easy, but I’d never been to Nashville. I’ve got another main event. It’s a big opportunity. There’s a lot of upside to this fight, so I’m not complaining.”

A victory could put him in line for a fight against the winner of the championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, which will serve as the main event at TD Garden two weeks later.

“That’s the plan,” said Font. “Go out there, put on a show, get a finish, head back to Boston, and get a title shot.”

Font, 36, is coming off an impressive win over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 in Miami April 8. Yanez entered the match with nine straight wins, including 5-0 in UFC, and was considered a budding star in the division. Font had taken a year off after unanimous-decision losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera, absorbing significant punishment in going the five-round distance each time.

Scheduled for three rounds, the fight with Yanez did not even last three minutes, with Font going to work with his left jab, then sending Yanez to the canvas with a right hook to the chin before finishing him off with left hammer fists. Referee Keith Peterson intervened at 2:57 of the first round.

Sandhagen, 31, figures to be a tougher task. After dropping decisions to former champions T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan, he won his last two fights over Yadong and Vera. The Aurora, Colo., native is hoping for another shot at the title, and while he would have accepted any opponent after Nurmagomedov, he was grateful that Font took the fight.

Sandhagen showed that appreciation by agreeing to a concession. The weight limit for bantamweights is 135 pounds, but since Font is fighting two weeks earlier than he was preparing to cut weight for, Saturday night’s fight will be at a catchweight of 140 pounds. At Friday morning’s weigh-in, Sandhagen came in at 139.5 pounds, while Font was at 139.

“Rob Font isn’t just some dude,” said Sandhagen. “He’s coming off a good win. He’s been around for a really long time, and he’s beaten some really good guys.”

Saturday night’s card will air on ESPN, with the prelims beginning at 6 p.m., and the main card at 9 p.m. Font and Sandhagen are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m.





