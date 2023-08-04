US will have to make adjustments in World Cup game against Sweden, a nemesis

Sweden will present a challenge, though, after winning all three of its group games. The Blagult displayed an effective style of play, lining up in a similar formation to the US, but with a more defensive mind-set and, when going forward, moving the ball efficiently.

But the oddsmakers are favoring the US to defeat Sweden, and also to get to the title match. Some people apparently have not given up on this team.

The US team’s aura of Women’s World Cup invincibility has been shattered. And the Americans have not had great luck against Sweden, their opponent in the Round of 16 Sunday in New Zealand, losing, 3-0, to the Swedes in the last Olympics.

Sweden seemed predictable, with striker Stina Blackstenius isolated up front. But coach Peter Gerhardsson’s plans worked, as 5-foot-10½-inch defender Amanda Ilestedt proved virtually unstoppable finishing corner kicks.

Set piece success will not come as easily against the US, though. Despite the struggles, the US back line has been solid, surrendering only one goal in three games. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had little to do until the last minute of the final group game, when a Portugal shot went off the post in a 0-0 tie. Naeher actually reacted well to the attempt, and her dive might have produced a deflection had the shot been on target.

The US issues are not something that can be solved immediately; they are related to tactics and technique. The team has almost always been able to overcome skillful opposition with athleticism, but that is not going to work in this World Cup.

Portugal displayed superior technical ability against the US, and was comfortable playing out of tight situations and creating offense, simply by moving the ball quickly. Portuguese players were on the same page, positioned perfectly to make a short passing game work, keeping the US off-balance. Portugal played with precision, making the game look easy at times, players at no time seeming intimidated by a supposedly superior foe.

In their first three games, US players have often been second to the ball, and this is more a problem of anticipation than lack of effort or speed. The US has been criticized for its approach to games but this is more about aptitude than attitude.

Other countries are basing their programs on skill, adding physicality as they go. In the US, development works the opposite way, and players are trained to overcome difficulties with extra effort. Ideally, soccer teams strive to combine power and precision. US teams attained a balance of those qualities in winning the last two World Cups. Those US squads might have been better focused than the current one, but this team is now facing elimination situations and certainly will be concentrating to the max.

Having fallen short of expectations so far leaves the US searching for an identity. Coach Vlatko Andonovski presented a 4-3-3 formation that would feature the wing play of fleet young players Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, with Alyssa Thompson in reserve. Add the threat of outside backs Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox and the up-tempo offense would produce goals. All the Savannah DeMelo-Lindsey Horan-Andi Sullivan midfield would have to do is hold off the opposition. The image of the group would be offense-oriented, talented forwards tallying up the score.

Things have not worked out as hoped, though, and there are a few reasons: the setup leaving Alex Morgan isolated as a lone striker; the inexperience of Rodman and Smith, who have not displayed a goal-scorer’s forcefulness and ruthlessness; the disjointed midfield, with Horan seldom in position to make a final pass, and Rose Lavelle recovering from injury and now suspended.

A possible solution would be for the US to go a 4-4-2 formation, vary the penchant for simply bombing forward, and set up a counterattack or two. This would allow Morgan to perform in more of a playmaking position, rather than leading the press and ineffectively chasing around. Without Lavelle, the US lacks a midfield threat, but it can still be effective with Horan combining with Kristie Mewis, who can score from distance or on late runs into the penalty area, as well as functioning in a holding role.

But changing the US team’s philosophy is not always easy, especially with a young roster. European teams are more suited to making tactical tweaks because their players grow up with the game, exposed to high-level professional teams with sophisticated styles.

Andonovski is going to have to make adjustments, though. He has defended the team against questions about its commitment and he values its competitive spirit. Now, he must figure out how to put players in position to succeed.

Observations from group play:

▪ Even supposedly experienced teams can go into brain-lock. In its second game, Germany rallied for a late equalizer against Colombia, and simply needed to go to defend-first mode to hold onto first place, virtually clinching advancement. Instead, the Germans got caught up offensively, surrendered a 97th-minute goal off a corner kick, and lost, 2-1.

▪ Colombia owed its wins over South Korea and Germany partly to a hard-charging style. But the Cafeteras paid for overly aggressive defending against Morocco, Daniela Arias surrendering a deciding penalty kick via a gratuitous off-the-ball elbow.

▪ The expanded 32-team field led to some surprises, with first-time entrants Haiti and Portugal adding to the level of play, and Jamaica and Morocco surprisingly advancing. But some teams clearly did not belong. Vietnam was outscored, 12-0, and outshot, 99-9. Costa Rica was eliminated after two games, outshot, 70-7.

▪ VAR checks and other inefficiencies are leading to unreasonable added time. The US opener against Vietnam included 21 minutes of additional time. In the Italy-South Africa match, the second half alone was extended by 16 minutes. The Colombia-Morocco game had more than 12 stoppage-time minutes in the second half.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.