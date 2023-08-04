Watch: Julian McWilliams and Conor Ryan talk Red Sox’ inaction at the deadline, Patriots training camp, and more

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Julian McWilliams and Conor Ryan joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Subjects include Red Sox boss Chaim Bloom’s inaction at the trade deadline, what’s been going down at Patriots training camp, and how Brad Marchand is an obvious choice to become the next Bruins’ captain following Patrice Bergeron’s retirement.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.
Advertisement