Chris Christie visits Ukraine, highlighting GOP divide over US role

The former New Jersey governor billed the trip as a fact-finding mission to assess the effectiveness of US military aid to Ukraine, though he remained within the relatively safe confines of the Kyiv region and did not visit front-line positions where Western weapons are being used in battles to oust the Russian invaders. Christie also visited Moshchun and Bucha, which were ravaged by Russian forces before they were forced to retreat in spring 2022 and where Russian soldiers were accused of war crimes.

KYIV — Republican Chris Christie, waging a long-shot bid for his party’s presidential nomination, visited Ukraine on Friday and met President Volodymyr Zelensky on a trip that underscored the sharp GOP divisions over US support for the country in its war against Russia and the high stakes for Ukraine, which now depends on American military and economic aid for its survival.

Advertisement

The more than $43 billion in US military aid is a point of contention in the Republican primary campaign, pitting candidates such as Christie, who have voiced full-throated support for Ukraine as the necessary backing of a democratic ally, against former president Donald Trump, the leading contender for the nomination, and other rivals who advocate less US involvement and more focus on domestic matters.

Trump, who has not visited Ukraine, has unnerved Kyiv and its Western supporters with his demands to withhold security assistance for domestic political leverage. Last week, Trump called on congressional Republicans to halt all military support for Ukraine until the Biden administration cooperates with their investigations into the president and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The demand echoed Trump’s conduct that led to his first impeachment trial, after he withheld aid to pressure Zelensky to announce an investigation of Hunter Biden.

Trump has also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intelligence while trying to portray Biden as a weak leader. And he has insisted that he could end the war within 24 hours, boasting of his good relations with Zelensky and “even better” relations with Putin. At a news conference with Putin in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump sided with the Russian leader over US intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Advertisement

Christie said his meeting with Zelensky armed him to be ‘’a better advocate’' for Ukraine in its protracted struggle with Russia at a time when GOP voters are becoming increasingly uneasy about the level of US military aid. During their meeting at the presidential offices in Kyiv, Christie said Zelensky was forthright about the challenges his country has faced and that he is “absolutely resolved to win the war.”