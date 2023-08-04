Russian warship damaged in Ukrainian drone attack

The strike on the Russian ship in the port of Novorossiysk, a key naval and shipping hub hundreds of miles from Ukrainian-controlled territory, demonstrated the expanding ability of Ukraine’s fleet of air and sea drones to pierce even well-defended Russian targets. It came hours after a separate attack by aerial drones on a Russian port in occupied Crimea.

A Ukrainian maritime drone slammed into a naval ship at a major Russian port on the Black Sea on Friday, an audacious early morning attack that damaged the vessel and dealt another blow to the Kremlin’s military and economic infrastructure far from the front lines of the war.

The New York Times verified multiple videos and photographs showing a damaged Russian warship in the port of Novorossiysk. While the extent of the damage was not fully clear, it appeared to be one of the most prominent Russian naval vessels hit since Ukrainian forces sunk the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, in the early months of the war.

The visuals verified by the Times show the vessel, a Ropucha-class landing ship, seemingly listing, with damage in the middle of its port side, while tugboats try to bring it into the port. The ship is the same type as the one seen under attack in a video captured by a naval drone.

Three Ukrainian officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, said the attack was a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian navy. One of the officials said the damaged ship was the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a landing vessel that can carry heavy cargo and military vehicles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense insisted that the attack had caused no damage and that all of the drones had been neutralized, claiming that two uncrewed surface vessels were shot out of the water before reaching the base.

Movement of ships at the port in Novorossiysk was temporarily halted, the Russian state media said, citing the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a group that manages oil exports through the port.

Publicly, Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, with a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy saying it had “nothing to do” with it. Kyiv has maintained a policy of deliberate ambiguity about attacks inside Russia, but President Volodymyr Zelensky has signaled that more attacks within Russia’s borders would come.

Ukraine was less circumspect about the assault Friday in occupied Crimea, in which the Russian naval port in Feodosia was attacked by long-range aerial drones. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 10 Ukrainian drones and disabled three more, and said there was no damage.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s southern command, told Radio Liberty that the Russian Black Sea Fleet uses a large oil storage facility at the port in Feodosia, and “therefore, we should continue to expect explosions there.”

The strikes come amid escalating tensions around the Black Sea. Since pulling out of an internationally brokered agreement that allowed Kyiv to export millions of tons of grain by ship, Russian drones and missiles have bombarded Ukraine’s Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv and its Danube River ports of Reni and Izmail, destroying more than 200,000 tons of grain, according to Ukrainian officials.