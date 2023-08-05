Danville, N.H., woman was fatally shot multiple times inside her home, officials say

A woman who was fatally shot insider her Danville, N.H., home has been identified and her death has been ruled a homicide, officials said Saturday.
Denise Damato Coe, 59, was found dead inside her home at 48 Black Road, where police responded to a call in “the late evening” Thursday, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a brief statement.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval conducted an autopsy and concluded Damato Coe died of multiple gunshot wounds, Formella’s office said.
No arrests were reported, and investigators are asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Hampshire State police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856 or email MCU@dos.nh.gov, or call State Police headquarters at 603-223-4381.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.