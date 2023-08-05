Weymouth woman killed, man seriously injured, in early morning car crash

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a car crash on Route 3 in Weymouth Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 5 a.m., police responded to the highway’s northbound lanes near Exit 38 for Route 18, where a 2015 Lexus SUV and a 2020 Jeep SUV were involved in a collision, police said. The driver of the Lexus, a 60-year-old Weymouth woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s passenger, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.