Flights cancelled for 2 hours at South Carolina airport due to helicopter crash; pilot survives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Flights at Charleston International Airport were suspended for around two hours on Tuesday after a South Carolina sheriff’s department helicopter crashed, leaving the pilot with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Citing an “ongoing incident,” the airport announced it was halting flights just after 3:45 p.m. via a post on social media. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office posted that a helicopter had crashed and that crews were on the scene.

Less than two hours later, the airport sent an update saying one of its runways had reopened and that flights were resuming.