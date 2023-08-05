Too many of Boston’s pools are closed

The mayor’s Swim Safe initiative, announced last month, offers free swim lessons in partnership with local YMCAs and Boys & Girls Clubs. It also aims to bolster the lifeguard workforce with free certification training, following state-level actions to increase hourly wages and bonuses to lifeguard applicants.

During last week’s heat wave, some sweaty Boston residents got an unpleasant surprise: Of the city’s 18 pools, 10 were closed, according to Boston 25 News . The sad state of the city’s pools is much more than just an inconvenience on hot days. Pools are the most basic requirement for teaching kids to swim, and the city’s laudable efforts to prevent drownings won’t reach their potential until the city’s pools have all reopened.

Leaning into Boston’s coastal city status, the initiative includes free life jacket distribution at beaches. It also aims to increase water safety public awareness to all communities, with infographics available in multiple languages.

Considering the frequency of drowning, which is the top killer of children aged 1 to 4 and the second for those aged 5 to 14, the campaign is certainly worthwhile. But the city also needs to maintain a long-term focus on the staffing shortages and renovations that have knocked so many of its pools out of commission — many of which are in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Increasing water safety access to residents of color is paramount: Black people are 1.5 times more likely to die from drowning than white people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and disparities are evident for other minority groups.

Once those pools open they can offer lessons, which make a crucial difference: Swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning in children by 88 percent, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health.

At the Hennigan Community Center in Jamaica Plain, lifeguards with red buoys now patrol the indoor pool. After being shuttered for years, the pool is revitalized: its full schedule includes children’s and teenager summer camps, family open swim, and adult lap swim. As part of Swim Safe, the pool is home to free swim lessons that were all quickly booked, said Hennigan lifeguards.

It’s a reminder of what neighborhoods gain when their pool reopens — and what others lose as long as theirs remain closed. For years, Massachusetts has been stuck in a vicious cycle, as lifeguard shortages make it hard to keep pools open and a lack of swimming experience shrinks the pipeline of potential lifeguards.

In addition to reopening pools, there are more steps officials can take to prevent drownings. Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, said the state or city could require life jackets in open waterways. Legislators could also establish policies to incorporate swim instruction into school physical education curriculum.

Swim Safe is still in its first phase, which is limited to the summer, according to Boston Chief of Human Services José Massó. In the longer term following the summer, the Boston city government is in talks with its partners to increase resources and sustain support for the program. The coalition is exploring investments in swim teams to bolster the pipeline of strong swimmers who could work as lifeguards and is seeking to expand swim lesson opportunities through additional partnerships — possibly with national organizations such as the American Red Cross and USA Swimming, according to Massó.

Wu’s multipronged, anti-drowning program is a step in the right direction. But there is more the city can do to stop these preventable deaths.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.