Going by the numbers, does goalie prospect Brandon Bussi have a shot to make the Bruins?

A heavily-sought free agent in the spring of ‘22 after three years in college, he turned pro and had a very impressive rookie pro season in the AHL, collecting a 22-5-4 mark with the Providence Bruins.

For the moment, a senior certified public accountant would be challenged to tell Bussi, 25, precisely where he fits into the Bruins goaltending equation.

An accounting major during his three years at Western Michigan, Brandon Bussi said he likes to think of himself “as a numbers guy.”

The 6-foot-4-inch, 215-pound Bussi, who grew up a short distance from Charlie McAvoy on Long Island, could be the lead goalie prospect to join the Spoked-B varsity if the front office decides the roster’s overall dollars are too tight to carry both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Advertisement

Swayman on Tuesday received more than a three-fold raise in pay, a jump to $3.475 million, via his salary arbitration award. The Bruins submitted a $2 million offer, and the arbitrator, not surprisingly, pegged his pay some 70 percent higher — albeit some 30 percent short of the $4.8 million sought by Swayman.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Swayman’s deal, combined with Trent Frederic’s increased cap hit ($2.3 million) the same day, left GM Don Sweeney with but one varsity roster spot to close out and some $420K in cap space, per puckpedia.com. It should be easy for Sweeney to tidy up the math prior to the Oct. 11 season opener and chances are he’ll opt to keep his Ullmark-Swayman tandem intact, their combined $8.475 million payout representing only 10.1 percent of the cap.

For his part, though fascinated with mathematical equations, and of course his playing future, Bussi has chosen not to get fixated on variables beyond his control.

“Honestly, not that much,” Bussi said when asked how much time he has spent pondering his place in all the math. “My job is just to be ready for when the season starts, with my summer training and then training camp, and wherever I’m put to play, I am going to perform the best I can. Whatever happens, happens … I don’t get too obsessed with it. I’ve just wrapped up my first year of pro hockey. I plan to play for a long time. Obviously, I’m hoping at some point to play my first NHL game. That’s a dream you chase. But I’m not too absorbed by that. I know if I keep working hard that opportunity will come at some point.

Advertisement

“My job is only to be ready for Opening Day — wherever that may be, or when that time comes.”

The Bruins front office, according to Bussi, has yet to inform him whether to report to rookie camp with the rest of the starry-eyed WannaBs on Sept. 13 or hang tight until the varsity roster reports to Brighton a week later.

A heavily sought free agent in the spring of ‘22 after three years at Western Michigan, goalie Brandon Bussi had a very impressive rookie pro season in the AHL, collecting a 22-5-4 mark with the Providence Bruins. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Either way, Bussi already is here and will be for the remainder of the summer, living in North Andover and training at Brian D’Accord’s “Stop It” goaltending enterprise based in Woburn. It’s the same routine he’s had for the last six to seven summers, well before he reported to Western Michigan in the fall of 2019. Initially torn whether to stay for his senior year or turn pro, Bussi said he ultimately opted to go pro when feeling that he had grasped all there was to learn at the NCAA level. It’s the same pragmatism that led Swayman, a Bruins draftee, to sign in the wake of his junior year at Maine in the spring of 2020.

Advertisement

A workhorse at Western Michigan his junior season, Bussi went 26-12-1 and had multiple NHL teams offering him the chance to turn pro. In the end, he said, it was “sort of a no -brainer” to sign with the Bruins.

“Just the history of the organization, and the track record of goalies and their success — in the American Hockey League and the NHL,” Bussi said. “And the opportunity to work with Bob [Essensa] and Dunny [Mike Dunham] ... I thought this was going to be the right spot for me to develop.” Not to mention the added plus of “being an East Coast guy,” added Bussi, noting the advantage of being able to connect easily with his parents on Long Island.

Like McAvoy, Bussi grew up a big Rangers fan, opting for the Blueshirts over the mid-island Islanders. He said he only made it to Madison Square Garden a handful of times to see the Rangers, but he was enamored by the work of ”King” Henrik Lundqvist, the legendary Blueshirt stopper.

“It was fun … you could just tell his competitiveness, his fight for every puck, which is something I’ve kind of carried with me throughout my hockey career,” said Bussi. “I think my competitiveness in practices and games, and willingness to fight no matter what the situation, is one of my biggest attributes. And Henrik was the king of that … hence his nickname.”

Advertisement

A numbers game

Bergeron’s longevity is a rare case, indeed

It doesn’t really take a deep forensic dive into the NHL Draft to know that Patrice Bergeron, the 45th pick in 2003, was the rare case of a player emerging from a humble draft profile to the front door of the Hockey Hall of Fame (check this space regularly for ticket information regarding the 2026 induction ceremony in Toronto).

Nonetheless, some fun with numbers, pertaining to five slices of the draft, 1983, ‘88, ‘93, ‘98 and ‘03, as a means to demonstrate how infrequently a player enjoys a career of 1,000-plus games after being selected 45th or later in the draft.

A recap of the five drafts:

1983 (242 draftees): No. 1, Brian Lawton, Minnesota, 483 games. Of the eight players who played 1,000-plus games, only four were selected No. 45 or later. Leading the way: Marc Bergevin, No. 59, Chicago, 1,191 games.

1988 (252 draftees): No. 1, Mike Modano, Minnesota, 1,499 games. Of the 13 who played 1,000-plus games, only five were chosen No. 45 or later. Leading the way: Mark Recchi, No. 67, Pittsburgh, 1,652 games.

1993 (286 draftees): No. 1, Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa, 616 games. Of the 15 who played 1,000-plus games, only seven were chosen No. 45 or later. Leading the way: Todd Marchant, No. 164, Rangers, 1,195 games.

Advertisement

1998 (258 draftees): No. 1 Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay, 1,212 games. Of the 12 who played 1,000-plus games, only five were chosen No. 45 or later. Leading the way: Brad Richards, Tampa Bay, No. 64, 1,126 games.

2003 (292 draftees): No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh, 985 games. Of the 16 thus far to play 1,000-plus games, only three were selected No. 45 or later: Leading the way: Bergeron, No. 45, Boston, 1,294 games, followed by Joe Pavelski, No. 205, San Jose, 1,250 games.

In those five drafts, of 1,330 draftees, a total of 64 (4.81 percent) played 1,000 games. And only 24 (1.8 percent) were selected No. 45 or later. Perhaps the most sobering stat of all: 836 of the 1,330 picks, accounting for 62.9 percent, logged between zero and 10 career NHL games. That’s nearly a two-thirds failure rate across the entire field.

Even worse, the failure rate (0-10 games) for those selected 45th or later: 73.5 percent.

In those five draft classes, Recchi and Rob Blake, chosen No. 70 by the Kings in ‘88, are the only two players selected 45th or later yet be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Difference-maker?

Tarasenko could be just what Senators need

Vladimir Tarasenko finished many furlongs short in his race for big bucks as an unrestricted free agent, which could end up being a pricey proposition for the Bruins in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tarasenko, last seen firing down the wing for the Rangers after the February trade deadline, needed to shop nearly the full month of July to land his one-year, $5 million deal with Ottawa. Flabbergasted by the tepid interest in the free-agent market, he fired agent Paul Theofanous, then grabbed what he could when his new agents, Creative Artists Agency’s JP Barry and Pat Brisson, found they too couldn’t stoke sufficient interest in the cash-strapped UFA swap meet.

The bad news for the Bruins is that Tarasenko, with his career 270 goals (all but eight of those with the Blues) could be the X-factor that finally gets the perenially sad-sack Senators in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 (when they dumped the Bruins in Round 1 with new coach Bruce Cassidy behind the Black and Gold bench).

Tarasenko, 31, has enhanced a stellar top -six forward group that is sure to include Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris (back from shoulder surgery) and likely Egor Sokolov, the 6-foot-3-inch Russian prospect (via AHL Belleville) who showed legit promise during his five-game twirl at wing with the varsity last season. They also have wily, productive vet Claude Giroux to anchor a third line or toggle into the top six as needed.

All in all, the Senators with Tarasenko aboard should be a serious threat to filch one of the eight playoff berths in the East. That’s a formidable cast of mostly twentysomethings up front, all of whom will enter 2023-24 with a sense of something to prove after the franchise’s six consecutive DNQs. The Senators also added a proven Joonas Korpisalo as their No. 1 goaltender.

The Bruins, their lineup patched together with aged veterans, including forwards James van Riemsdyk (34) and Milan Lucic (35), will face the Senators three times (Jan. 25, March 19, April 16) in the coming season. The last of those dates closes out the regular season for the Bruins and will be their annual “Shirts Off Their Backs” night on Causeway St.

Highly doubtful Game No. 82 would decide the last remaining seed in the East. But stranger things have happened.

With Vladimir Tarasenko aboard, the Senators should be a serious threat to filch one of the eight playoff berths in the East. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Retirement talk

Bourque knew how Bergeron felt

As the offseason months passed, Ray Bourque was like a lot of Bruins fans, thinking, hoping, that maybe Patrice Bergeron was using the time to gear up mentally for a 20th season.

But when the decision came, and Bergeron called it fini, Bourque well understood what the veteran center was thinking after playing in upward of 1,500 NHL games.

“I knew exactly how he was feeling when you come to that decision,” said Bourque, a slightly older 40 years old when he called it quits in the summer of 2001. “I averaged the most minutes out of anybody my last year, 39 years old, was up for a Norris [Trophy] and had another $6 million on the table to go back the next year — but I knew, mentally, to get back to where you need to get back to … ”

He knew it would have meant another full summer of training, said Bourque, followed by the “whole grind of the season, and the playoffs.” All in all, just too high a toll, on body and mind, for a man of a certain age and service.

“And you are [training] different, you’re taking different routes,” noted Bourque, now 62 and immersed in the restaurant business as owner/operator of “Tresca” in the North End. “Your thinking’s the same, but the body’s not reacting the same way and you know it’s not going to get any better.”

Bourque finally won the Cup in the spring of ‘01 with the Avalanche, what was career game No. 1,826 for the highest point-producer among all blue liners in NHL history.

In what might be a surprise to some, Bourque’s decision to retire would have been the same even if he had not won the Cup that spring.

“No, too hard, mentally you’re not feeling it,” he recalled. ‘I went out there [traded from the Bruins], 38 years old, to see if I had something left … all that … and had fun with a great team, but … no.”

Immediately following Bourque’s trade from Boston in March 2000, then Avalanche GM Pierre Lacroix, noted Bourque, wanted to add two years to his contract. Bourque insisted he wanted only one year, for that 2000-01 season.

“He said, ‘No, two years, I’m going to pay you $5 million for this year, and $6 million year No. 2,’” said Bourque. “Then he said, ‘If you don’t play the second year, I’ll give you a million.’ So that was it.”

Watching Bergeron all these years here, said Bourque, was to watch “the perfect player.”

“Nothing he did was thought about lightly,” he said. “How he played. How he prepared. How he treated people … just an amazing, amazing person and player. We’ve all been very lucky to watch this kid play for 19 years.”

When Patrice Bergeron retired, former Bruin Ray Bourque well understood what the veteran center was thinking after playing in upward of 1,500 NHL games. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Loose pucks

In the hours leading up to the June draft, Sweeney cautioned a Globe reporter who surmised Swayman was in line for a “good bump” in salary that could put a pinch on the club’s cap. “Again,” he said, “in all due respect with everyone doing their own research, you do need to be a little careful with what your comp [comparable salary] and what the rules state a comp is, so … [Assistant GM] Evan [Gold] does a lot of work on that regard.” The Bruins knew that their $2 million arbitration offer would not get it done. It is standard practice to lowball at the table. But the award at $3.475 million had to be some $500K-$800K higher than their projections … Similar to his Western Michigan role, Bussi was the No. 1 workhorse in Providence, playing in 32 regular-season games and then starting all four postseason games last season. Fifth-year pro Kyle Keyser went 13-6-2 in his 24 games. Keith Kinkaid, flipped to the Avalanche at the trade deadline, was 8-7-4 in his 20 games … The 2001 Norris winner, denying Bourque the sixth of his career? Detroit’s Nicklas Lidstrom, his first of three in a row. The great Red Wing backliner finished with seven and Bourque with five, the last of which was in ‘94 … As the weekend arrived, David Krejci had yet to announce whether he intends to return to the Bruins for another season. As he cleaned out his locker May 2, the wizardly pivot said he would play again here or call it a career, not enticed to play another season in Czechia. He would be the No. 1 option on the power-play bumper with Bergeron gone. Sweeney would have to do some wizardly work himself to make the numbers fit.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.