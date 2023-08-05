Catholic Memorial’s Ryan Higgins, Nobles’ Christina Pham crowned state’s best shooters at the 2023 Shot for Life Challenge

Ryan won the 2023 A Shot For Life Challenge, making 87.56 percent of his shots to be crowned the best shooter in Massachusetts, hosted at Starland Sportsplex. Phillips Exeter rising senior Ryder Frost, a Beverly resident, finished in second at 84.67 percent and former St. Sebastian’s standout Trevor Mullin, a Wellesley resident who will play at Yale, took third place at an 82.75 percent clip.

Ryan, a rising senior at Catholic Memorial, has grown to love and excel at the game, spending countless hours shooting basketballs in the driveway of his family’s West Roxbury home or on Baker Street at CM’s Ronald S. Perry gymnasium.

HANOVER — Bruce Higgins has a photo of his son, Ryan, as an infant holding his first basketball while he slept, covered in drool.

Trevor Mullin, a former St. Sebastian's standout bound for Yale, finished third in the challenge, hitting 82.75 percent of his shots. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In the girls’ division, Nobles rising junior sharpshooter Christina Pham took home first place, draining 84.10 percent of her shots.

The Challenge raises money for cancer research at the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. CEO Mike Slonina founded A Shot For Life in 2010 and oversees competitions in basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse, hockey, soccer, and football. The Challenge and All-Star game, played on Thursday, raised roughly $50,000.

As the only representative from the MIAA in a field of 14, Ryan already possessed plenty of motivation as he competed against student-athletes from NEPSAC schools. Bruce has battled melanoma for the past four years and served as his son’s rebounder in the Challenge.

Drawing from his inspiration, Ryan remained focused and drained his last 25 three-pointers of the afternoon.

“He works really, really hard,” said Bruce, who was visibly emotional afterwards. “I just couldn’t be prouder of the kid. You can see that he grinds. He’s the only kid in the MIAA here and he took a lot of pride in that.”

Bruce, a former 1,000 point scorer for the Knights, recalled that Ryan has worn a A Shot For Life tee-shirt since second grade, when he was a ball boy at Catholic Memorial. Years later, Ryan seized his opportunity to participate and raised close to $10,000.

“My dad loves saying that he’s the one that created my jump shot,” Ryan said. “So he thinks that this is going to be his trophy when we get back to our house.”

Tabor standout Claire Keswick placed second in the girls’ competition at 79.96 percent and Dexter Southfield’s Blake O’Grady finished in third at 73.1 percent.

“Every ounce of credit goes to the players in this organization,” Slonina said. “The fact that they are so unselfish, they do this, they raise the money…they put a lot into it to be at the All-Star Game and Challenge in that jersey.

“They deserve a mountain of credit for that.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.