The curious case of Alex Verdugo, his recent slump, and Saturday’s surprise scratch

This was far from the first time that Cora and Verdugo have clashed over the outfielder’s behavior. But it was seemingly the biggest disagreement between the two.

Alex Verdugo was benched on Saturday due to what an irate manager Alex Cora referred to vaguely as a “manager’s decision.”

Verdugo was in the original Red Sox lineup, but shortly after 2 p.m. — and just after manager Alex Cora concluded his pregame availability with the media — the outfielder was scratched and replaced in right field by Adam Duvall, particularly unusual given Blue Jays starter José Berríos tends to dominate righties and struggle against lefties.

Typically, when a player is scratched, the change will come with an announcement of the reason. However, no explanation came before Saturday’s game.

Verdugo was present in the Red Sox dugout during the game — a 5-4 loss to Toronto that left the Sox not only four games behind Toronto for the third and final wild card spot, but also trailing the Mariners and Yankees.

Verdugo said after the game that he accepted Cora’s decision and needed to “be better” in all respects, both on and off the field.

Make of that what you will. But a surprising scratch somehow seemed in line with Verdugo’s puzzling mid-year downturn.

The outfielder was performing at a tremendously high level during the first half of the season. With occasional coaxing from Cora, Verdugo was hitting .303/.374/.468 while playing elite defense through June 21. Teammates praised his increasingly vocal contributions in pregame hitters’ meetings, feeling that he’d matured in a way that was not only elevating his own performance but contributing to the improvement of those around him.

At that time, the Sox manager took stock of the right fielder’s performance — and the occasional need to prod him to be at his peak.

“He always responds [when challenged]. I want Dugie to play at this level all the time,” Cora said in late-June, elevating his hand to illustrate the point. “This guy, five, six years ago, they were talking about him like a five-tool player, and I think we’re getting the closest version of that. There’s more there but we’ll take him the way he’s been playing here.”

Shortly after that statement, Verdugo sank below that standard and has yet to return to it. Over his last 27 games, Verdugo ishitting .174/.255/.296 with an uncharacteristically high 24 percent strikeout rate.

His struggles have been sufficiently pronounced that Cora gave him a two-game break in late-July to unplug and recalibrate. He showed a modest uptick thereafter, but looked lost at the plate Friday night against the Blue Jays, going 0-for-3 against Alek Manoah before Cora opted to replace him with pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder against lefthanded reliever Tim Mayza in the eighth inning.

All of this has come at a time when Verdugo’s future with the Sox has come under scrutiny. The Sox were willing to consider moving nearly any player whose free agency is slated for this winter or next, and Verdugo was no exception.

Still, rival evaluators viewed the openness to consider dealing Verdugo — shortly after his best three-month stretch with the Sox — as reason to wonder if he’s on borrowed time with the Red Sox. The team hasn’t approached the 27-year-old about an extension, further contributing to a sense of uncertainty about the duration of his tenure in Boston.

Verdugo admitted after the deadline that the rumors surrounding him were unsettling.

“I had a slump at the wrong time, wrong month. I had a slump and had a lot of external things getting into my head. Usually, I’m a lot stronger and don’t let stuff get to me,” he said in Seattle. “It was just a little bit of a weird time. I like Boston. I want to stay here. I want to continue playing here. So just to kind of know that I’m staying here, it felt kind of like a restart of the season.”

Yet on Saturday, with Verdugo out of the lineup, it seemed fair to wonder whether that sense of renewal was short-lived, or if it would require another reboot.

All of that said, Verdugo continues to be seen across the industry as a potential difference-maker — a player whose elite pure hitting skill makes him exactly the sort of player who teams hate facing in critical situations.

Put another way: As much as there is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over his long-term future, the team’s best chance of reversing its recent slide and renewing its push for the postseason is with a healthy, productive Verdugo, rather than one who is inspiring questions about his contributions and future.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.