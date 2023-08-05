Here are some interesting people and fascinating circumstances as we embark on the 2023 NFL season

(The list won’t include Aaron Rodgers , who undoubtedly is one of the most interesting stories in the NFL, but has been and will be covered ad nauseum in this space).

This week, I’m examining something a little different — the most interesting people of the 2023 season. They may not be the best players and coaches, but they are under the most fascinating of circumstances and are worth monitoring as the season progresses.

Most preseason coverage of the 2023 NFL season revolves about the league’s top contenders, best quarterbacks, smartest underdogs, or coaches on the hot seat.

In no particular order:

▪ Browns QB Deshaun Watson: The Browns signed him to an unprecedented contract last year — five years, $230 million, all guaranteed — because in Houston he played like a superstar. The Watson of 2018-20 would probably be the best quarterback in Browns history.

But 2020 is the last time Watson played a full season. He missed all of 2021 because of sexual harassment lawsuits, and only played in six games last year following an 11-game suspension. Watson was dismal, completing only 58.2 percent of his passes, and throwing five picks for a 79.1 rating.

That was without the benefit of much of an offseason or practice time. Now Watson, who turns 28 in September, enters Year 2 of the contract with a full offseason and training camp to absorb the offense. If he doesn’t play like a superstar, it will likely cost the jobs of coach Kevin Stefanski and many others in Cleveland.

▪ Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: Ridley, 28, has only played in five games the last two years — he stepped away from the Falcons in 2021 to focus on mental health and was suspended by the NFL for the 2022 season for gambling on football.

Now Ridley is back, signed by the Jaguars last year after being released by the Falcons. The Jags already have a solid offense with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, and tight end Evan Engram. Now they add Ridley, who in his last full season (2020) went for 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. If he can come close to that, the Jaguars could have a deep and dynamic offense.

▪ Bills S Damar Hamlin: His recovery from cardiac arrest in January has been nothing short of remarkable. Hamlin is back with the Bills this season, and participated in a full-contact practice.

Now reality sets in, and the real possibility that Hamlin won’t make the team. Hamlin, now in his third year, started 13 games a year ago, but Micah Hyde is back from injury, plus the Bills have veterans Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp and Dean Marlowe. Hamlin admitted that “I’m not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there.”

Hamlin has four more weeks to prove he can play in the NFL without hesitation. If not, it could result in the Bills releasing Hamlin or, more likely, placing him on injured reserve for the season.

Hamlin, now in his third year, started 13 games a year ago, but Micah Hyde is back from injury, plus the Bills have veterans Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, and Dean Marlowe. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

▪ Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken: Now that the Ravens have figured out Lamar Jackson’s contract, they have to figure out how to get the most out of his talents and start winning in the postseason.

They hired Monken, 57, to implement his pass-heavy Air Raid offense. Monken had moderate success in the NFL with Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield, and had a lot more success in college with Oklahoma State and Georgia.

It’s an interesting match with Jackson, who has never been a high-volume passer. In Jackson’s four full seasons as starting quarterback, the Ravens have finished 32nd, 32nd, ninth and 28th in pass attempts. One of the biggest changes for Jackson is Monken won’t let him wear the giant wristband with all of the plays.

“Wristbands are easy. You just read it,” Monken said. “Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls.”

▪ Falcons QB Desmond Ridder: The Falcons aren’t getting a lot of preseason buzz, but they have assembled an impressive collection of first-round picks on offense — receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts (when he’s healthy), rookie running back Bijan Robinson, and do-everything player Cordarrelle Patterson. Add in one of the smartest play-callers in the NFL in coach Arthur Smith, and the Falcons have a chance to be dangerous.

But they are also putting a lot of faith in an inexperienced quarterback to tie it all together. Ridder, last year’s third-round pick, played in just four games and averaged only 177 passing yards per game. The Falcons could have signed Jimmy Garoppolo or traded for Derek Carr, but instead only signed Taylor Heinicke to be Ridder’s backup.

“We feel pretty strongly that he’s going to be our quarterback of the future,” owner Arthur Blank said last week.

It’s a risky bet, but if the Falcons are right, this won’t be a fun team to face.

▪ Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio: The Jets and Bills are getting all of the hype in the AFC East, but the most significant addition may be Fangio. The Dolphins had one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses last season when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, but their defense ranked just 24th in points allowed and 30th in takeaways.

Fangio has brought immediate improvement to his defenses throughout his career as a coordinator and head coach, with the 1999 Colts (finished 17th in points allowed a year after ranking 29th), 2011 49ers (2nd, up from 16th), 2015 Bears (20th, up from 31st), and 2019 Broncos (10th, up from 13th). He also made respectable defenses out of the expansion 1995 Panthers and 2002 Texans. If Fangio can continue the trend in Miami, the Dolphins could be serious contenders.

▪ Texans WR John Metchie and Saints TE Foster Moreau: A second-round pick last year from Alabama, Metchie is participating in his first training camp after missing his rookie season with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie could be a nice addition for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. “I feel better now than I ever did in college, and I feel better than I was before I got diagnosed,” Metchie said last week.

And Moreau, entering his fifth year, said he is in remission from the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that Saints doctors discovered during a physical for the free agent in March. Moreau caught 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the Raiders and already has a good rapport with Carr.

▪ Free agent QB Tom Brady: He says he’s finally retired, but Brady’s presence will loom large over the 2023 season. Will he follow through on buying a sliver of the Raiders and joining the front office? A recent NFL rule change that prevents employees from owning equity in the team has complicated the deal. Will he fade into retirement and work on his TV skills? He just bought a part of a British soccer club and says he’s committed to Fox in 2024, but few people believe him. Most importantly — if and when Garoppolo gets hurt, or the Raiders start 2-4, will Brady be able to resist the pressure to come back and save the day? Brady looks committed to retirement now, but let’s see how he feels once the season begins and he’s not a part of it.

Anything but

Injured Burrow yet to have a normal training camp

In just three seasons, Joe Burrow has reached two AFC Championship games, one Super Bowl, and established himself as one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. Now imagine how good he would be if he could just have a normal training camp.

Burrow is out of practice again for the Bengals, this time because of a calf strain suffered last week. Burrow can do his individual conditioning work, but he’s not getting live reps with his teammates. The Bengals are downplaying any concerns about Burrow missing Week 1, but he’s missing valuable practice time.

Fortunately for Burrow and the Bengals, this is nothing new. He has yet to have a normal training camp since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2020. That year, COVID protocols canceled exhibition games and didn’t allow for players to congregate together. In 2021, Burrow didn’t practice much as he returned from a torn ACL. In 2022, Burrow missed most of training camp after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. Now the calf strain, although Burrow’s contract negotiations may also play a factor in him staying off the practice field.

“I feel for him,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said via The Athletic. “But this is not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things. I was more concerned about him coming off the appendix last year than I would be off of this just because of the physical nature.”

If anyone can overcome the lack of work, it’s Burrow. But he and the Bengals must be rolling their eyes and wondering, “What next?”

Holding their breath

49ers QB Purdy avoids serious injury in practice

The 49ers didn’t make a major move at quarterback, counting on Brock Purdy to return to full health from the elbow injury he suffered in January’s NFC Championship game.

Purdy made it back in time for training camp with few restrictions … yet it took barely a week for a near disaster.

In Monday’s practice, 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell hit Purdy’s right arm as he was throwing, eerily reminiscent of the play that knocked Purdy out in January.

“I had to hold my breath so I didn’t lose my mind,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Shanahan has been emphasizing the importance of keeping the quarterback healthy in practice because he has had dreadful luck with injuries. Jimmy Garoppolo’s torn ACL and ankle injuries ruined the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Trey Lance lost nearly a year and a half of development after breaking his finger on a defensive player’s helmet in practice. And now Purdy almost reinjured his elbow in practice.

“I mean, that’s all we talk about,” Shanahan said. “I used to get annoyed when coaches would make such a big deal about it when I was younger, because it’s like, ‘Chill out man, just let them play football. It’s not the end of the world.’ And then eventually you coach long enough and you lose players in practice to some things like that, and you realize how big of a deal it is. So, the defense gets annoyed with me a little bit on it, but I never stop talking about how to protect guys, and not just the quarterback.”

Shanahan said he likes the new rule that requires all trench players to wear an extra layer of padding on top of their helmets, called Guardian Caps.

“When you hit your finger on those helmets, there’s kind of a pillow on top, so that helps a lot,” he said.

Patriots notes

On his interceptions, QB Jones not always at fault

▪ Mac Jones has thrown 24 interceptions in his two NFL seasons, the 11th-most in that time span. But Pro Football Focus determined that he may be more unlucky than anything. PFF says it charted every NFL throw from the past 17 years, and separated incompletions into four basic categories — quarterback fault (overthrow, underthrow), non-quarterback fault (dropped pass, receiver slipped), defense forced (pass deflection, QB hit as thrown), and miscellaneous (ball hit the referee).

PFF determined that Jones has only been at fault for 38.5 percent of interceptions, which ranks the third lowest, ahead of only Burrow (34.3 percent) and Justin Herbert (37.1 percent).

▪ We know the Patriots have been tight-fisted with their roster in recent years — they are 30th in cash spending in 2023, after ranking 27th last year and 32nd in 2020.

And we discovered two weeks ago, via the Packers, that every team received a check for $374.4 million as their share of the NFL’s national TV money, which was likely more than enough to cover all player costs. Finally, last week came a report from Sportico that the Patriots tied for sixth last year in revenue from ticket sales.

So the TV money is rolling in, and the Patriots are still a hot ticket. Why isn’t money being reinvested in the roster?

▪ Really enjoyed the podcast conversation between Rob Gronkowski and Rob Ninkovich last week on “The Dan and Ninko Show.” Among the insights:

▪ Ninkovich questioned Bill Belichick, like the rest of us, when Gronk broke his forearm on an extra point in 2011, an injury that needed several surgeries, got infected, hurt the Patriots’ Super Bowl chances and almost ruined Gronk’s career. “‘Why is Rob Gronkowski on PAT?’ That’s the first thing I said to myself,” Ninkovich said.

▪ Gronkowski and Ninkovich said they used to agree during practices not to go too hard against each other. “Bill would be, ‘[Expletive] pillow fight.’ He knew what we were doing,” Gronk said.

Extra points

The Lions lost tight end Shane Zylstra to a season-ending knee injury last week when he took a low hit from cornerback Khalil Dorsey, and coach Dan Campbell was not happy about it. “No, we’re not OK with that, and it’s been addressed,” he said. “That was preventable. It’s not what we do. And believe me, Khalil feels awful, too. We get that, but we got to take care of each other.” … It seems crazy that Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson waited until last week to have a procedure to fix a deviated septum. Thankfully it only kept him out of practice for a day, but Richardson needs all the work he can get … It took 21 seasons (not counting 2020 when there were no fans), but the Lions have sold out Ford Field this year for the first time, and now have a wait list for season tickets for 2024. The Lions haven’t had this much hype and excitement in years, which should worry any long-standing Lions fan … Smart move by the NFL to allow CBS to present the Super Bowl in an alternative broadcast — a “Slimecast” on Nickelodeon. It’s a great way to get kids involved and develop the next generation of fans … After signing Jacob Hollister last week, the Raiders have 13 ex-Patriots players, eight ex-Patriot coaches, and an ex-Patriot general manager … It might finally be time for the NFL to be done with the Hall of Fame Game. No team wants the extra preseason game to begin with, and the showers didn’t work in either locker room following Thursday’s Jets-Browns game, per Pro Football Talk. The game is a tradition that has outlived its usefulness … Best wishes to former 16-year NFL quarterback Alex Smith, who said he will be riding all 200-plus miles of this weekend’s Pan Mass Challenge. Smith revealed on 98.5′s “Toucher and Rich” show on Thursday that his 7-year-old daughter has had two surgeries in the last year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, and that 100 percent of his fund-raising will go to Dana Farber’s pediatric neuro-ncology brain tumor clinic.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.