Hinata Miyazawa scores her 5th goal of tournament as Japan beats Norway to reach quarterfinals

With her five goals, the 23-year-old Miyazawa equals the record for a Japan player at a World Cup. Homare Sawa scored five, and won the Golden Boot, in 2011 when Japan won the tournament.

Hinata Miyazawa sealed the win with her fifth goal of the tournament in the 81st minute to remain the leading scorer. Risa Shimizu ’s 50th-minute goal followed an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal in the first half to help give Japan its fourth straight win of the tournament.

Japan scored its 14th goal of the Women’s World Cup and conceded its first Saturday, beating Norway 3-1 in Wellington, New Zealand, to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time.

This Japan team already has scored more goals than the 2011 team, and it now awaits the winner of Sunday’s morning’s showdown between Sweden and the United States in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Guro Reiten headed a superb goal for Norway in the 21st minute to end Japan’s flawless defensive performance and leave the teams locked 1-1 a halftime.

After beating Spain 4-0 with only 23 percent of possession in its group-stage finale, Japan once again was a tactical chameleon in the round of 16 — playing with more than 60 percent of possession in a commanding performance.

“We knew Norway were going to play to their strength but all of our players really worked hard,” Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda said. “We made several adjustments in the second half and it was great that they led to the goals and the win.

“Whether we are No 1, we will find out if we continue winning. We will find out at the end.”

While it was ineffective, it was an early declaration of intent. With long balls or sharp, quick passing, Japan continually pressed forward and Norway, which conceded only one goal in group play, often seemed rattled at the back.

When the defense finally yielded, it was in unusual circumstances. In the 15th minute Miyazawa curled the ball in from depth on the left and Engen extended her leg to parry the ball. She managed only to deflect it wide of Aurora Mikalsen in goal for the eighth own goal of the tournament.

Japan seemed well on top but in the 21st minute, Norway equalized. Vilda Boe Rise got away on the right, took the ball to the byline and crossed to the middle where Reiten stood tall and headed past diving Ayaka Yamashita into the left corner.

The goal came entirely against the run of play. After a half-hour, Japan had 183 completed passes to Norway’s 88. Miyazawa, Aoba Fujino, Jun Endo, and others had been threatening.

Shimizu’s winner came in the 50th minute as Japan pushed forward again from halfway. Miyazawa tried to hold up the ball near goal, lost possession to Boe Risa, who tried a back pass but rolled the ball into the path of Shimizu rushing in from the right to score.

“There is still a long way to go but after we felt frustrated in 2019, I feel like we’ve overcome an obstacle,” Shimizu said. “We’ll head to the next one, but I feel we got a really great victory today.

“Among us there were only positive words. Even when it became 1-1, no one has a negative mood. We could play in a very positive way.”

Miyazawa produced a copybook finish in the 81st, running onto a superb through ball and directing her shot wide of Mikalsen.

Former Ballon d’Or-winner Ada Hegerberg started on the bench for Norway and was introduced late, indicating her fitness still may not have been up to scratch.

Spain bounces back in big way

Humiliated following the blowout loss to Japan in the group stage finale, Spain quickly recovered to show that La Roja should still be considered a contender to win the World Cup.

Aitana Bonmati scored twice as Spain routed Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. La Roja had never before won a game in the knockout stage in any major tournament, and finally advanced in its third Cup appearance.

“Sometimes when you lose like the other day, it is a very hard blow,” Bonmati said. “I think we should be proud of the work we have done. Right now what you see is a team, and you can see the personality of these players, and I hope we have many more days here.”

Spain coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to the the lineup that was embarrassed by Japan. The biggest selection calls were leaving two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on the bench, giving goalkeeper Cata Coll her first appearance with the national team, and giving centerback Laia Codina her first World Cup start.

Alba Redondo, Codina and Jennifer Hermoso all scored in the win at Eden Park, and Codina rebounded after her own goal in the first half gave Switzerland its only score.

“We have finally arrived. We have pressed well, we have made history, we have shown that we are a team of 23 players,” Vilda said. “I know that they are not words, they are facts.”

Switzerland won Group A despite two scoreless draws and entered the knockout game as one of only three teams that didn’t concede a goal in the group stage. But the Swiss were down 4-1 down by halftime.

“We wanted to stay in the game for as long as we could and disrupt the energy,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said. “But unfortunately we weren’t able to get in our game. Spain was able to take all their opportunities and use them.”

Bonmati scored in the fifth minute after Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann had pushed Redondo’s effort against the post. The Swiss couldn’t clear the ball and Bonmati collected it, turned sharply in the box and fired low into the corner.

Switzerland was gifted an equalizer in the 11th on Codina’s own goal. The defender picked up the ball just inside her own half, but without looking, turned and swept the ball beyond Coll, who had advanced too far out of her goal.

The game was briefly tied 1-1, but Spain was back in front in the 17th as Redondo headed a bouncing ball low into the corner for her third goal of the tournament.

Spain continued to look for more goals and Bonmati scored her second in the 36th.

It was 4-1 in the 45th as Codina bundled the ball over the line from a corner. Hermoso swept in a fifth for Spain in the 70th to post her third of the tournament.

“Believe in us. We made history,” Bonmati said. “It’s the first time we’re going to the quarterfinals at the World Cup. This team has a lot to say. Let’s Go.”

Spain will play either 2019 runner-up Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals in Wellington on Friday.















