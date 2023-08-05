Horse dies after after suffering leg injury near finish line at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Maple Leaf Mel was leading the field in the $500,000 Test at Saratoga when she sustained a catastrophic injury to her leg just before the finish line and was later euthanized on Saturday.

Jockey Joel Rosario was unseated and went to a hospital in Albany for further evaluation and to have stitches for facial abrasions, according to the New York Racing Association.

Trained by Melanie Giddings, Maple Leaf Mel was 5-0 in her career. She was owned by August Dawn Farm, which includes Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.