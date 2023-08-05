Nate Chabot (15 strikeouts) leads Massachusetts to victory in Little League's New England Regional

Massachusetts got on the board in the second inning after Collins’s triple put him on the doorstep. A groundout by Will Casey scored Collins in the next at-bat.

Chabot allowed just one hit and one walk through six innings of work. An eight-run sixth inning — sparked by Owen Collins’s three-run double — broke the game open for Massachusetts.

Righthander Nate Chabot struck out 15 batters, including the first 10 he faced, as Team Massachusetts rolled past Vermont, 12-0, in the first game of the Little League Baseball New England Regional at Bristol, Conn., on Saturday.

Three more runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning. Declan Kelliher doubled to center to open the inning, and a sacrifice bunt by Cam Lyons moved Kelliher to third. Patrick Furbush’s single brought him home.

Advertisement

On the next at-bat, Andrew Sullivan whacked a two-run home run to make it a 4-0.

Collins and Furbush each drove in three runs and had two hits to lead Massachusetts’s offense.

Vermont pitcher Tayton Goodwin took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits, striking out six, and walking two.

Canton earned the title of Team Massachusetts after capturing its first state championship, storming through the four-team tournamen and capping it with a 6-2 win over Barnstable in the final.

St. Johnsbury earned its trip to Bristol as Team Vermont after taking down Champlain Valley, 8-5, in the deciding game in the Vermont tournament. The program last won the state title in 1985.

Massachusetts will face the winner of Maine-New Hampshire, and Vermont will face the loser in the elimination bracket. The winner of the regional tournament will represent New England in the Little League World Series, which opens in Williamsport, Pa., Aug. 16.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.