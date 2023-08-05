scorecardresearch Skip to main content
ORIOLES 7, METS 3

Orioles extend AL East lead by flexing on floundering Mets

By DAVID GINSBURG The Associated Press,Updated August 5, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Kyle Gibson struck out nine to secure his 100th career win.Julio Cortez/Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered, Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to earn his 100th win, and the surging Baltimore Orioles strengthened their position atop the AL East by beating the New York Mets, 7-3, on Saturday night.

With their seventh victory in nine games, the Orioles moved a season-high three games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay and improved their record to an AL-best 69-42.

It was another frustrating night for Mets manager Buck Showalter in his return to Baltimore, where he managed the Orioles from 2010-18. After enduring New York’s 10-3 loss on Friday night, Showalter watched helplessly as the sinking Mets absorbed their fifth straight defeat. They fell 10 games under .500, matching a season worst.

Henderson hit a two-run drive in the first inning and Gibson never relinquished the lead with help from an offense that tallied seven extra-base hits.

Gibson (11-6) gave up three runs, struck out nine and walked one. Over 11 seasons with Minnesota, Texas, Philadelphia and Baltimore, the 35-year-old righty is 100-97 in 291 games.

New York's Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. But that wasn't enough punch for the Mets, who have been outscored 37-14 during their current skid.

Recalled from Triple A Syracuse before the game, New York starter Tylor Megill (6-5) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4⅔ innings. After McNeil went deep to get the Mets within a run, Baltimore used an RBI double from Ramón Urías in the bottom of the fourth and Santander’s 20th homer in the fifth to go up 5-2.

On a night the Orioles celebrated the 40th anniversary of their 1983 World Series championship with a pregame ceremony that included Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray and Jim Palmer, the team drew a crowd of 44,326, the third sellout of the season at Camden Yards.

