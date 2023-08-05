The Patriots are trying to acclimate to a new offense, but injuries on the line are taking its toll

“I think there’s still things we need to work on, but I do think that the rules and standards have been set,” Jones said Thursday.

After nearly a decade of stability with Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator, the Patriots have had to adjust to three different play-callers in Jones’s three seasons. The 2023 training camp has been defined by the acclimation to O’Brien’s system.

The Patriots’ disastrous showing on offense last season prompted a revamping on that side of the ball. They brought in veteran offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to reshape the structure quarterback Mac Jones and the offense functioned within.

The offensive line contributed to last year’s struggles. It ranked 15th in ESPN’s pass block win rate and 32nd in run block win rate.

But the process of overhauling the offense has been complicated by injuries that have ravaged the line. The ailments have reduced the hope of continuity, keeping established starters and others vying for spots atop the depth chart out of practice or relegated to a lower field where injured players participate in limited capacity.

“Training camp is training camp,” coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday. “You start all over again, build a foundation, put in the building blocks and fundamentals. There’s always new players. You start all over again every year.

“Some of [the players on the side field], when they finish their running down there, if they can, they come up and watch practice so they can see the plays and see the things that are happening on the field. It’s a case-by-case basis.”

The Patriots came into training camp with four solidified starters: left tackle Trent Brown — who has the third-highest cap hit on the roster, left guard and 2022 first round pick Cole Strange, center and captain David Andrews, and right guard and 2022 snap count leader Michael Onwenu.

Of those, Andrews is the only player who’s been regularly available. Brown has been limited in practice, Strange suffered an apparent injury July 31 and has not practiced since, and Onwenu has been on the physically unable to perform list all of camp.

Even among the competitors for the unsettled right tackle job, injuries persist. Calvin Anderson, whom the Patriots signed to a two-year deal with $4 million guaranteed, has been on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed illness.

“Look, I’m not a medical doctor. I have my doctorate degrees that were honorary,” Belichick said Tuesday when asked about the 27-year-old’s status.

“I’m not going to sit here and try to play fortune teller and look into the crystal ball and say, ‘Oh, well this guy is going to be healthy on X date.’ I can’t do that. Day to day. If they’re better today, then we do more tomorrow. If they’re better tomorrow, then we do more the next day. If they get set back, then we review it, revise it and go forward, so I don’t know.”

Anderson’s main competitors for the starting right tackle job are Riley Reiff, who signed a one-year deal with over $4 million guaranteed; and Conor McDermott, who started at right tackle the last six games of the 2022 season and inked a two-year extension in February.

The Patriots are also working in a new offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm. When asked Friday about the injuries and their effect on the team, the former Patriots offensive lineman said it could be a positive.

“It’s an opportunity for us to see other guys,” he said. “It’s a chance for them to showcase their talents … it’s been good for us to evaluate guys that don’t get as many reps.”

Two such linemen are guards Atonio Mafi — a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 — and Bill Murray. They have seen time as the starting guards with Strange and Onwenu absent. Both are converted defensive linemen. When asked about Mafi, Klemm said he had tremendous upside and “tries to do everything right.”

Klemm noted that the absences in camp can create a sense of urgency for the players — they no longer have time to figure things out before being thrust into the spotlight.

One blessing has been Andrews, the line’s main communicator, in the lineup. Klemm called Andrews a “natural leader.”

Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champion, showed that leadership after Friday’s in-stadium practice when asked how the team was progressing.

“You don’t want to be at your pinnacle on September 10th,” he said. “Anytime we’ve had success, it builds each week. It’s a long year, you got to continuously get better … we’re building this right now.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.