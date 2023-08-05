The golf season remains in full swing, especially off the course with the PGA and LIV

But the real drama is what continues to happen off the course, where the future of golf remains as murky as it’s ever been. As PGA Tour players do their damndest to wrest control of an LIV Golf deal that was brokered behind their backs, they turned to a familiar face for help.

The season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs start Thursday and the Ryder Cup will be played at the end of September. In other words, there is plenty of action still on the golf calendar, even after the four major championships wrapped up with July’s British Open.

Tiger Woods plays little tournament golf and makes few public appearances these days, but recent events remind us he remains close enough to wield his considerable influence when needed.

And right now it’s needed.

As the PGA Tour tries to recover from the self-inflicted wounds of its rushed, hushed, secretive, furtive deal with the renegade LIV, in steps Woods as the newest member of the influential PGA policy board. It’s a move that signifies both the collective will of the players, with 40-plus co-signing a letter requesting Woods represent them, and the collective contrition of the PGA Tour overlords, with commissioner Jay Monahan admitting in a statement he must “restore lost trust” with the players he is supposed to serve.

The important distinction of having Woods join the board is how it tips the majority balance in favor of the players, who now have six player directors against five independent directors. It appears to give the players what is essentially veto power for any consummation of the recent agreement announced by Monahan, Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy, the June 6 stunner that saw the PGA reverse field and strike a deal with Saudi Arabia and its Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf.

No one looked worse than Belmont’s own Monahan, who was the face of the blatant hypocrisy, giving the financial backers of LIV, the same Saudi Arabian government he had derided for their connection to the 9/11 attacks as well as other human rights atrocities, new and powerful control of the American golf tour.

Players were blindsided, shocked and angry over the lack of transparency. Monahan took a medical leave of absence in the immediate wake of the controversy. He has returned, but now that some dust has settled, the players are out to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. They are looking to be heard even more, to have involvement in the myriad questions that still need to be answered.

“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players,” Woods said in a statement after joining the policy board.

“The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

Feels like that last sentence could use two more words: For now. Without more answers, who knows what Monahan’s future is. Or what golf will look like.

Will LIV continue to operate as is, as Phil Mickelson and his merry band of defectors believe it will, or will the Rory McIlroy interpretation that imagines the end of LIV as we know it come true? If PIF indeed holds the biggest purse strings, will it inevitably end up with the most decision-making power or will that remain with PGA types? Is there a path back for LIV golfers to the PGA? Will there be penalties? Will the PGA incorporate team events a la LIV and still embrace the no-cut standard for some of its elevated tour events?

And what becomes of Greg Norman, the PGA needler in chief who was left completely out of the LIV/PGA negotiations but pops up now and again to insist he isn’t going anywhere? There is no end to the uncertainty of where it all goes from here.

Only time will tell. But it does seem the current PGA players will have more of an opportunity than they had before to get their way.

Players were blindsided, shocked and angry over the lack of transparency in Jay Monahan's decision to merge the PGA with LIV. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

“The players and Commissioner Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors,” the tour said in its statement Tuesday.

“Accordingly, the Player Directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve — or to decline to approve — any potential changes to the Tour as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.”

So here we are, Tiger Woods on one side, Phil Mickelson on the other, two legacies at stake and the future of golf in the balance. Same old story, new high stakes.

