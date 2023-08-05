Game 110: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have lost five of six. The Blue Jays also have been struggling recently, dropping three of four to the division-leading Orioles at home.

Toronto entered Friday night’s game 0-7 against the Red Sox this season, but a decisive 7-3 win at Fenway Park moved the Blue Jays three games ahead of Boston in the battle for the final wild-card spot. The Blue Jays hit five solo home runs.

BLUE JAYS (61-50): TBA

Pitching: RHP José Berríos (8-7, 3.31 ERA)

RED SOX (57-52): TBA

Pitching: John Schreiber (1-1, 3.74 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, FS1, ,WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Berríos: Triston Casas 0-4, Rafael Devers 5-28, Jarren Duran 4-8, Adam Duvall 0-5, Reese McGuire 3-7, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Justin Turner 2-8, Luis Urías 1-2, Alex Verdugo 7-20, Connor Wong 2-5, Masataka Yoshida 4-6.

Stat of the day: Toronto owns a .235 batting average and a .671 OPS with runners in scoring position, both ranking 28th among the 30 major league teams.

Notes: Berríos is 1-6 with a 4.31 ERA in 12 career starts against the Red Sox. He allowed four runs on five hits in six innings and took the loss when Boston beat Toronto, 5-0, June 30. Three of the hits were home runs. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter ... Schreiber has made one start in 22 appearances this season. In his most recent outing, he took his first loss of the year after allowing four runs in his lone inning during a relief outing against the Mariners on Wednesday. In nine career outings against the Blue Jays, all out of the bullpen, Schreiber has no decisions and a 0.00 ERA in 10 innings. He threw a combined 2⅔ innings against the Blue Jays in outings May 2 and May 4.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.