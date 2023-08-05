Red Sox recover from Blue Jays getting to bulk-guy Nick Pivetta, but in the end lose again

That’s three consecutive losses and six in the last seven games for the Sox, who are now four games behind the Blue Jays in the American League wild card race.

A whopping 13 of those runners were left on base. But it was still too much for the Sox to overcome in a 5-4 loss before a sellout crowd of 36,732 at Fenway Park.

The Toronto Blue Jays collected 14 hits and drew five walks against a conga line of six Red Sox pitchers Saturday afternoon.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon with the Sox scheduled to use another opener opposite Toronto’s Chris Bassitt.

Advertisement

Blue Jays starter Jose Berríos (9-7) and four relievers were able to hold the Sox down.

Adam Duvall reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth inning against Erik Swanson. With Alex Verdugo unavailable after being scratched from the lineup, the Sox used backup catcher Reese McGuire as a pinch hitter against the righthander. McGuire singled to right field, moving Duvall to third base. Luis Arias then singled to left to drive in Duvall and bring the Sox within a run.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Connor Wong followed with a fly ball to deep center field that was caught on the warning track.

But McGuire broke off second base and was doubled off by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to end the game.

The Sox used John Schreiber as an opener and he did his job in the first inning, leaving two runners stranded by retiring Alejandro Kirk on a fly ball to right field.

Alex Cora suggested before the game that rookie lefthander Chris Murphy would follow Schreiber. But it was instead Nick Pivetta who emerged from the bullpen for the second and went four innings.

Pivetta allowed three runs, all coming in the third inning.

Advertisement

Brandon Belt, who tried to bunt for a hit in the first inning, drilled a 417-foot home run into the Monster Seats when Pivetta left a fastball over the plate.

With one out, George Springer grounded a ball behind the bag at third. Rafael Devers needed a strong and accurate throw to have a chance but bounced the ball past first baseman Triston Casas for his 14th error, matching his total from last season with 52 games left to play. Springer stole third and scored on Kirk’s double to center field.

Singles by Matt Chapman and Dalton Varsho gave Toronto a 3-0 lead.

The many Blue Jays fans at Fenway politely cheered the effort.

Berríos cruised into the fourth inning working on a two-hit shutout. That dissipated quickly.

Masataka Yoshida and Justin Turner, back in the lineup after a three-game absence with a bruised left heel, opened the inning with singles. Berríos got ahead of Devers 0 and 2. He wasted a breaking ball just a few inches off the dirt that Devers took then followed with another to nearly the same spot.

This time, Devers drove it like Keegan Bradley, sending the ball soaring into the bleachers beyond the home bullpen for his 26th home run. That’s one shy of last season.

Brennan Bernardino replaced Pivetta for the sixth inning. Bernardino struck out Varsho for the first out, but two singles, a walk, and another single by Belt gave Toronto a 4-3 lead. Josh Winckowski was next out of the busy bullpen. He fell behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before locating a sinker that was grounded to shortstop to start an inning-ending double play.

Advertisement

The Sox put runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth. When the Blue Jays placed Berrios with Génesis Cabrera, the Sox went to Rob Refsnyder, who has mashed lefthanders all season. But Refsnyder struck out swinging at a slider that broke sharply inside.

It was only the second time Refsnyder has struck out in 16 pinch-hit at-bats against lefties this season. He had been 3 for 10 with five walks.

The Blue Jays put runners on first and third with two outs in the eighth inning but Chris Martin retired Guerrero on a shallow popup to right field.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.