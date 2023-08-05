Battle at sea intensifies as Ukrainian drone hits 2nd Russian ship in two days

That attack coincided with a new directive from Ukraine’s maritime authority, dated Friday, warning that six Russian Black Sea ports and the approaches to them would be considered “war risk” areas until further notice. The notice expanded on a less specific warning last month that any vessels sailing to ports in Russia or occupied Ukraine would be considered military targets.

A Ukrainian maritime drone packed with explosives rammed into a Russian oil tanker early Saturday off the eastern coast of occupied Crimea, Russian officials and a Ukrainian official said, the second strike on a Russian ship at sea in two days.

Taken together, the tanker attack — which occurred in the Kerch Strait near a critical bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean Peninsula — and the new directive have ratcheted up the threat of expanded violence in the Black Sea. Tensions had been stoked by Russia’s decision last month to withdraw from a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports and to degrade Ukraine’s shipping capacity by striking its ports’ infrastructure.

The moves fit into Ukraine’s newly emboldened strategy of taking the war into Russian territory, as enunciated recently by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. It was, “inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair,” he said, that the war “is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centers and military bases.”

This past week, Ukrainian drones hit a Moscow skyscraper twice within 24 hours, and another sea drone damaged a Russian warship at Russia’s largest port on the Black Sea, for the first time directly threatening its oil exports.

A Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a classified military operation, acknowledged that Ukraine was behind Saturday’s attack on the Russian tanker. The vessel was identified by The New York Times as the Sig, which was placed under US sanctions in 2019 for assisting Russian forces in Syria.

The ship was last tracked to a position about 12 miles south of the Kerch Strait Bridge, in the waterway linking the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, according to recent satellite imagery and marine traffic data.

Russian maritime authorities said the engine room of the oil tanker was damaged in Saturday’s strike but that the ship remained afloat. There was no oil spillage, and no crew members were injured, the authorities said in a statement on the social messaging service Telegram. According to ship tracking data from Pole Star, which follows marine traffic, and a photo verified by the Times, no casualties were reported and at least one tugboat was dispatched to assist.

As Ukraine steps up its long-range assaults, officials who once maintained a studied ambiguity regarding strikes in Crimea and Russia have been increasingly taking credit, even if they refrain from explicitly claiming individual attacks.

Vasyl Malyuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said in a statement Saturday that Ukraine was responsible for the recent attacks on the Russian ships, calling them a “logical” and “effective” tactic — without specifically mentioning the strike on the oil tanker.

If Russia wants to stop the attacks, he said, “They should use the only option for this — to leave the territorial waters of Ukraine and our land.” His remarks came a day after Ukrainian forces hit a large Russian landing ship in the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a key naval and shipping hub on the northeastern shore of the Black Sea.

The Novorossiysk strike was not expected to have an immediate impact on world oil markets, analysts for the Eurasia Group said in a note Friday, before the tanker was struck.

But noting that crude exports from Novorossiysk average around 1.8 million barrels a day, or around 2 percent of global supply, “The loss of this volume in the current market could push oil prices to over $100 per barrel,” they said.

Britain’s Defense Intelligence Agency said in a statement that the Novorossiysk strike had “seriously damaged” the 370-foot-long landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gornyak, dealing a “significant blow” to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The agency further noted that Russia had relocated many of its units to Novorossiysk in light of the “high threat” to ships in the port of Sevastopol, which lies on the west coast of Crimea within range of Ukrainian missiles as well as drones.

The increasingly bold strikes at sea come as Ukrainian forces are waging a slow and bloody counteroffensive to recapture Russian occupied territory in southern Ukraine. Having been repelled by Russian antitank mines and other defenses, Ukraine has shifted strategy to degrading Russia’s fighting capability with strikes on fuel and ammunition depots in Russian-occupied territory. It has achieved no major breakthrough thus far, however.