Now a public company, SharkNinja invites praise, and scrutiny, over its business practices

“A company that makes knock-off vacuums and air fryers just went public,” he tweeted . “Stripe and TikTok are still not public … this is a very strange market huh?”

Calacanis, an angel investor who hosts “The All-In Podcast,” was on the platform formerly known as Twitter last week. He decried the lack of tech IPOs this year by denigrating the Needham-based consumer tech maker’s Monday debut on Wall Street.

The SharkNinja mafia quickly pounced on him.

“I think you’re confused on SN,” one person replied. “A great brand & products and they actually do their own innovation.”

Advertisement

“Imagine being so rich and out of touch that you don’t even recognize a Ninja product,” a software engineer wrote.

Calacanis probably does now, which is precisely the reason why SharkNinja is finally calling attention to itself. People recognize SharkNinja’s litany of high-tech, high-end household gadgets branded under either Shark or Ninja, (the Shark Stratos vacuum or the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker). But the company itself has remained somewhat of an enigma, cycling through foreign ownership for most of its 30-year history. Maybe SharkNinja’s greatest-ever claim to fame was getting sued by rival iRobot for patent infringement.

SharkNinja's Needham headquarters. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

But all of that started to change Monday when CEO Mark Barrocas rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, marking the company’s official spinoff from JS Global Lifestyle Company in Hong Kong. SharkNinja shares debuted at $30, quickly jumped 40 percent, and now has settled around $33.

“We wanted to bring the company more front and center,” Barrocas said in an interview. “When we were meeting investors, they were surprised. They didn’t realize how big, how profitable we are.”

SharkNinja already boasts a large and growing presence in Boston. The company’s headquarters in Needham employs 1,000 people, including 200 it hired so far this year. SharkNinja also needs to fill another 100 positions.

Advertisement

Adjusted net sales last year of $3.62 billion, up 35 percent from 2020. Profits, too, have grown, to $407 million last year.

Barrocas notes that all of SharkNinja’s sales are organic; the company has never purchased another business for its revenue, he said.

All of this is well and good, but attention cuts both ways. Specifically, the company has decided to go public at a time when logic suggests the country’s inflation-riddled economy works against its business model selling home goods that are nice to have but rarely true necessities. In addition, SharkNinja’s strong ties to China (the company’s Chinese board chairman owns most of the stock) invites scrutiny, given the tense relationship these days between the United States and its top economic rival.

SharkNinja’s success depends on its ability to quickly introduce new and innovative products into the market, including a Woodfire Grill with a fan designed to more evenly circulate smoke and heat around the meat and the Ninja Thirsti Drink System, which the company claims can make soda beverage. In the past 12 months alone, SharkNinja has debuted 25 new products.

From left to right: A foam model, a 3-D printed model, and the final product of SharkNinja's Foodi cooker. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

During the pandemic, SharkNinja enjoyed strong sales because people were trapped at home and spent money on things to comfort and entertain them. But inflation-wary consumers today have been cutting back on so-called discretionary purchases like apparel, home goods, and electronics.

Advertisement

“Will their products compel people to buy them when the middle class has little money to spend?” said Brian Kelly, a former Sears executive and retail consultant. “With a tight economy, who needs an ‘air fryer’ or a ‘self-vacuum’ or their unseen derivatives? I don’t think their speed to market is a compelling reason to believe in the company.”

Consumers have been buying fewer big brand items like Sony high definition televisions, Xbox video game consoles, and Samsung smartphones. So it might be hard to imagine them dropping down $150 for a Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer.

The NPD Group, a market research firm in Port Washington, New York, estimates that consumer tech sales, currently estimated by various sources at $500 billion, will fall 5 percent this year, stay flat in 2024, and grow slightly at 2 percent in 2025.

“The replacement cycle for many technology products is three to four years and, in some cases, more,” Paul Gagnon, vice president and technology industry advisor for NPD, said in a statement. “That, in conjunction with challenging economic conditions, is slowing spending in the industry.”

Barrocas acknowledges inflation is a challenge. But SharkNinja commands large, integrated teams of engineers, product designers, and data analysts tasked with identifying consumer problems and crafting products that will solve them, he said.

“We’re always concerned about the impact of inflation on consumers,” Barrocas said. “But our model is as strong as it is because of the speed, exceptional value, and multi functionality we bring to our products. We give a reason for consumers to step up.”

Advertisement

In SharkNinja's rapid prototype lab, plastic is formed for an appliance. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

SharkNinja’s other major challenge is managing the tricky relationship between the United States and China, the world’s two top economies and geo-political rivals.

In 2017, CJ Xuning Wang, a Chinese entrepreneur who created the world’s first fully automatic household soymilk maker, bought SharkNinja and established JS Global as a holding company. Two years later, the company went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. JS Global, in turn, just spun off SharkNinja as a publicly-traded company, though Wang owns 57 percent of the stock and so effectively controls the business.

Barrocas says SharkNinja boasts an independent board of directors that enjoys “total control over day-to-day operations.”

But US politicians may not see it that way. Congress and the White House have been increasingly scrutinizing Chinese-owned businesses in America, fearing the Chinese government and military might be spying on the country.

For example, last year, the Biden Administration banned US sales of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. And there are mounting calls to ban TikTok, the social media app owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance, which critics say could provide Chinese authorities with sensitive user data.

SharkNinja might face the same scrutiny since it too makes “smart” consumer appliances that connect to the Internet and feature voice activated technology. In addition, Barrocas said the company is open to incorporating artificial intelligence in its products.

Advertisement

“We don’t use technology for technology’s sake,” he said. “But if AI adds value, yeah. Our products are getting more technologically advanced.”

Despite its ownership structure, Barrocas stresses that SharkNinja is essentially an American company that wants to grow and invest in Boston.

“We have an amazing story to tell,” Barrocas said. “And we’re just getting started.”

A picture of a SharkNinja sign on Wall Street, posted in their Needham headquarters. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.