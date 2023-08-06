Boston woman charged for allegedly driving onto Seaport sidewalk and striking victim

Verrochi was arraigned Monday in South Boston Municipal Court, the statement said. She was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car), malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and resisting arrest, the statement said.

Emily Verrochi, 28, of Hyde Park, allegedly fled the scene, striking a street pole and a fire hydrant, and resisted arrest, according to a statement Sunday from the office of District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

A Boston woman faces charges for allegedly driving onto a Seaport sidewalk and striking a pedestrian on July 30, then leaving her car and attacking the victim, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

She was ordered to stay away from the victim and the Seaport neighborhood, according to the district attorney’s office. Bail was set at $1,000, and Verrochi is scheduled to return to court Oct. 13 for a pretrial hearing.

Around 2:15 a.m. on July 30, State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and possible physical altercation at the corner of Northern Avenue and Harborview Lane, where they found a Nissan Altima with heavy front end and undercarriage damage.

In surveillance footage, Verrochi is seen making U-turns and continually passing a specific group of people on the sidewalk, the statement said, before driving onto the sidewalk at the corner of Northern Avenue at Harborview Lane and striking a man with her car.

Then, Verrochi is seen exiting her car and attacking the man, the statement said, before returning to her car, making another U-turn, and hitting a fire hydrant and light pole.

She resisted arrest, the statement said. Troopers fell to the ground and Verrochi sustained minor facial injuries.

The victim, who later said he did not know Verrochi, suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Verrochi told police she was a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver, the statement said, and that two other passengers assaulted her and fled after the crash. However, surveillance footage shows Verrochi driving the vehicle with no passengers.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous conduct, particularly in a residential and destination area heavy with patrons exiting restaurants and bars,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement.

Verrochi has been previously convicted of several assault and battery charges, the statement said.









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.