Drivers taken to hospital after MBTA bus involved in Melrose crash; no passengers on board, official says

An MBTA bus driver and the driver of another vehicle were sent to the hospital after a collision in Melrose on Sunday evening, an official said.
No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, which was reported at 7:09 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon and Forest streets, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
Both drivers suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, Sullivan said.
No further information was immediately available late Sunday. Melrose police referred questions to Transit Police. A message was sent to the MBTA seeking comment.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.