Drivers taken to hospital after MBTA bus involved in Melrose crash; no passengers on board, official says

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 6, 2023, 34 minutes ago

An MBTA bus driver and the driver of another vehicle were sent to the hospital after a collision in Melrose on Sunday evening, an official said.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, which was reported at 7:09 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon and Forest streets, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

Both drivers suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, Sullivan said.

No further information was immediately available late Sunday. Melrose police referred questions to Transit Police. A message was sent to the MBTA seeking comment.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.

