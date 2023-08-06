Electric car extinguished after it ‘spontanously’ bursts into flames in Wareham

An electric car was extinguished after it burst into flames — apparently spontaneously — on a driveway in Great Hill Estates in Wareham early Saturday morning, officials said.
The Wareham Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire next to a residence in the mobile home community at 4:15 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Firefighters arrived to find an electric car aflame in a driveway “with multiple exposure issues,” the statement said. Crews extinguished the initial fire, but another broke out about 30 minutes later.
Firefighters used 11,000 gallons of water over a three-hour period to ensure the blaze was out, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The blaze apparently began spontaneously, “as the car had already been charged,” the statement said.
“If this vehicle had been parked in a garage the results could have been disastrous,” Fire Chief John Kelley said in the statement. “Additionally, electric vehicle fires are difficult to fight and present unique challenges.”
Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.