Electric car extinguished after it ‘spontanously’ bursts into flames in Wareham

An electric car was extinguished after it burst into flames — apparently spontaneously — on a driveway in Great Hill Estates in Wareham early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Wareham Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire next to a residence in the mobile home community at 4:15 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Firefighters arrived to find an electric car aflame in a driveway “with multiple exposure issues,” the statement said. Crews extinguished the initial fire, but another broke out about 30 minutes later.

Firefighters used 11,000 gallons of water over a three-hour period to ensure the blaze was out, officials said. No injuries were reported.