Mae Arnette, jazz singer known as ‘Boston’s first lady of song,’ dies at 91

And then she began to sing songs such as “Lush Life,” “Sophisticated Lady,” and “The Way We Were.”

Sitting on a stool in Café Jean-Paul on Lewis Wharf one May night in 1975, Mae Arnette gazed into the smoky darkness beyond the spotlight, where only the soft clink of a cocktail glass revealed the presence of her audience.

“Friends and colleagues, seated in the dark silence, listened as Mae’s warm, thickly textured contralto flecked with subterranean swoops and teasingly deliberate phrasing recreated the lush balladry of another, earlier era,” wrote Globe jazz critic Ernie Santosuosso, who was there that night.

By then she had been a mainstay of Greater Boston’s nightclubs for more than two decades — a consummate entertainer, elegantly dressed, engaging every crowd. “To me, show business is show business,” she told Santosuosso, “and I still live in the era of the glitter and glamour of show business.”

Ms. Arnette, known to fans as “Boston’s first lady of song,” was 91 when she died July 30 in her Dorchester home, said her daughter-in-law, Tanisha Meranda.

“For years she was a major force here,” said jazz historian Richard Vacca, who interviewed Ms. Arnette more than two decades ago and digitized the old recordings and photos she had collected during her career.

“She was a real entertainer and I would put her in the stage presence class of a Sarah Vaughan,” Vacca said. “She was a very, very good singer.”

At citywide tributes in 1988 to commemorate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and “350 years of Black Presence in Boston,” Mayor Raymond L. Flynn presented special music achievement awards to Ms. Arnette, as well as singer Donna Summer, drummer Roy Haynes, pianist Jaki Byard, and band leader Sabby Lewis, all musicians either born in or performing regularly in Massachusetts.

Though Ms. Arnette never drew the national recognition that many critics believed she had earned, she shared stages throughout her career with a who’s who of jazz royalty and musical luminaries, among them Count Basie, Tony Bennett, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Duke Ellington.

Ms. Arnette performed at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island in 1964, but Greater Boston fans could hear her in the region’s intimate settings — places such as Lennie’s-on-the-Turnpike in West Peabody, Amaru’s in Dedham, the Merry-Go-Round room in the Copley Plaza Hotel, the Businessmen’s Club on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, Estelle’s on Tremont Street, and the Jazz Workshop on Boylston Street.

Her “exceptional talents have been appreciated in this area for several years,” Globe critic William Buchanan wrote before one of her Workshop appearances in 1964.

Nearly three decades later, she was among those appearing in the “Steppin’ Out” fund-raiser for youth services, held at the World Trade Center. “Everyone will have a favorite performer at the event. Mine will be the flawless Mae Arnette,” the Globe’s John Robinson wrote before the 1992 concert.

She also was among those who gravitated to the Pioneer Club, an after-hours spot off Tremont Street where legendary musicians such as Vaughan, Dizzy Gillespie, Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, and Carmen McRae congregated after their nightly gigs.

“You needed a password to get in. It was the relax spot, and they used to have hellfire jam sessions,” Ms. Arnette told the Globe in 1995. “You’d go in at 2 o’clock that night and greet the sun at 8 in the morning.”

Ms. Arnette, who performed in Greater Boston as Mae Arnette, was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in New York City, and grew up there.

She was a daughter of Cassie McIlvaine and Louis Jenkins, both of whom had performing experience — her mother as a dancer, her father as a drummer.

When Ms. Arnette was young, she initially followed in her mother’s dance steps. She had tap shoes by the time she was 3 years old, and recalled giving an impromptu performance when she and her mother visited relatives in Washington, D.C.

Upon arriving in Union Station, Ms. Arnette broke into a “clackity, clackity” dance, entranced by the acoustics and reverberating sound, she told music journalist Fred Bouchard in a 2007 video interview posted on the Berklee College of Music website.

“And when I looked around, honey, the people had made a circle and were throwing money into the circle,” she said, laughing and adding that it “was my first remembrance, really, of enjoying the sound and vibration of tap dancing. … The singing came afterwards.”

As a child, she said, she sometimes accompanied her parents to their gigs: “I was around adults all my life.”

In an interview now posted on the Jazz History Database website, Ms. Arnette told Vacca that she subsequently sang in church choirs and gospel groups after her mother became an ordained minister.

She studied at the High School of Music and Art in New York, and at one point performed in a citywide chorus at Carnegie Hall, recalling that “you never heard anything more beautiful, like hearing angels’ voices.”

In the early 1950s, an uncle brought her to Boston to fill in at a nightclub for an absent headliner.

“I had just won the Harlem Amateur Hour, and he knew I was a singer, so he said. ‘Get her up here!’ That was the first time I sang with the Sabby Lewis band,” she told Vacca.

After having grown up in New York, she thought of Boston as “a miniature town, with its winding, narrow streets. I just fell in love with it and decided to move here.”

Over the years, she augmented her singing career income by teaching privately and at New England Conservatory, and also acted now and then.

Ms. Arnette was married to Raymond Meranda, who died in 1987. Her son Paul died in 2022, said her daughter-in-law, Tanisha.

Along with her music, “she was a mom, she was a grandma, she was a mother-in-law, she was a sister,” Tanisha said. “She was more than just an entertainer. She was such a family person.”

Ms. Arnette leaves a son, Che Meranda of Dorchester; three brothers, Louis Jenkins Jr., Melvin Jenkins, and Teddy Jenkins, all of New York City; two sisters, Deborah Jenkins of Cape Coral, Fla., and Esther Jenkins Younger of Virginia; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday in Southern Baptist Church in Boston. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Boston.

“She was extraordinary,” said Pauline Bilsky, founding president of JazzBoston and a friend for nearly 20 years. “Not only did she have an extraordinary voice and extraordinary delivery, but she was probably the best-dressed singer in Boston, and probably everywhere.”

In 2016, JazzBoston and the Museum of African American History presented a Musical Tribute to Three Boston Jazz Giants: Ms. Arnette, Haynes, and composer and pianist Ran Blake.

To fans, and through recordings posted online, Ms. Arnette’s voice endures on songs such “All in Love Is Fair,” even if national fame remained just out of reach, in part because her peak powers as a singer overlapped with the rock era.

But she never considered setting music aside.

“I’m not ready for the shawl and rocking chair,” she told the Globe in 1975.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.