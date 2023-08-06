Man, 20, arrested on murder charge in fatal July shooting at Myles Standish State Forest

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Bedford man after an altercation in the picnic area of Myles Standish State Forest in July, the Plymouth district attorney’s officesaid.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20,was arrested on a murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores at an apartment in New Bedford at about 3:55 p.m., the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Monteiro Macedo is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.