Man, 20, arrested on murder charge in fatal July shooting at Myles Standish State Forest

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Bedford man after an altercation in the picnic area of Myles Standish State Forest in July, the Plymouth district attorney’s officesaid.
John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20,was arrested on a murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores at an apartment in New Bedford at about 3:55 p.m., the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Monteiro Macedo is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.
Monteiro Macedo allegedly shot and killed Aponte-Flores after the two got into an altercation on July 12, prosecutors said. Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a shooting at the state forest at about 2:40 p.m. and found Aponte-Flores suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.
Man Under Arrest For Fatal Plymouth Forest Shooting pic.twitter.com/RYxTR65aig— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) August 6, 2023
