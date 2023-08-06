New Hampshire man dead after single-motorcycle crash in Exeter, N.H.

He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, State Police said.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a call at 10:19 a.m. reporting a crash on the highway and found Kiel Forgitano, 25, of Raymond, N.H., who investigators believe lost control of his Aprilia motorcycle while headed west near Exit 9 and swerved off of the road into a tree, according to a statement.

A New Hampshire man died following a single-motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Route 101 in Exeter, N.H., officials said.

Witnesses helped provide medical assistance to Forgitano at the scene before he was taken to Exeter Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Police believe the cause of the crash was “excessive speed,” according to the statement, but an investigation is ongoing.

Officials ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper William Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov.

