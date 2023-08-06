N.Y. teen dead following jet ski collision on Crescent Lake in New Hampshire

They arrived to find two jet skis, one with “significant damage,” at the lake’s boat ramp, according to the statement.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol officers responded to a call at 11 a.m. reporting a serious crash on the lake, State Police said in a statement.

A teenage boy from New York state died Sunday following a jet ski collision on Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, N.H., officials said.

Two teenage boys from New York, whose names and ages were not released, were riding the jet skis in the lake’s northern end, near the channel to Lake Wentworth, when the lead jet ski apparently slowed down, and the other hit it from behind, State Police said.

Good Samaritans quickly pulled the injured teen onto their boat and began administering CPR, officials said. They then brought the teen to the boat ramp, where emergency responders from the Wolfeboro police and fire departments continued performing CPR.

The boy was taken to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The second teen sustained no injuries, State Police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but State Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the collision.

Officials ask anyone with more information to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.