Police standoff in Dorchester ends peacefully after three hours

A three-hour standoff in Dorchester between an armed male suspect and Boston police ended with the suspect being taken to a local hospital for evaluation Sunday afternoon, hours after another police standoff ended peacefully across the city in Charlestown, according to the Boston Police Department.

At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a knife barricaded inside a home on Seaver Street, officials said in a statement.

Around 3:25 p.m., SWAT team members took the suspect into custody, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the statement.