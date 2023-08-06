Police standoff in Dorchester ends peacefully after three hours

A three-hour standoff in Dorchester between an armed male suspect and Boston police ended with the suspect being taken to a local hospital for evaluation Sunday afternoon, hours after another police standoff ended peacefully across the city in Charlestown, according to the Boston Police Department.
At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a knife barricaded inside a home on Seaver Street, officials said in a statement.
Around 3:25 p.m., SWAT team members took the suspect into custody, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the statement.
No further information about the Dorchester incident was available Sunday evening.
The afternoon standoff followed another in Charlestown that lasted about nine hours earlier Sunday. That incident also ended with an armed suspect taken into custody by SWAT team members and then to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
