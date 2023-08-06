Police take person into custody early Sunday following hours-long standoff in Charlestown

Boston police took a person armed with a gun into custody early Sunday morning following a nearly nine-hour standoff in Charlestown, according to police.
No injuries were reported, according to a statement from Boston police.
Officers were called to Caldwell Street at about 4:30 p.m. in response to a report of an emotionally disturbed person, the statement said.
Witnesses told police that the person was armed with “some type of firearm/shotgun,” the statement said.
“BPD SWAT and BPD negotiators responded and negotiated with this individual for many hours. This morning at about 1:00 [a.m.], officers from SWAT placed the individual in custody and Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital for an evaluation,” the statement said.
Boston police detectives were applying for a search warrant for the apartment Sunday morning, according to the statement.
No further information was released.
