Three men arrested in connection with alleged assault involving 2-by-4 piece of lumber in Kingston

The three are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Plymouth District Court.

The three men, whose identities were not released pending their arraignment, are facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim over age 60, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury on victim over age 60, assault and battery on a victim over age 60, Kingston police said in a statement Friday on Facebook.

Three men were arrested in connection with an alleged assault with a 2-by-4 piece of lumber that seriously injured a person in Kingston early Friday morning, police said.

Police received a report just after midnight that a person had been “beaten by multiple suspects” and struck multiple times with what appeared to be a 2-by-4 piece of lumber, police said. The victim, whose identity also was not released, suffered what appeared to be a serious head injury and several broken bones, police said.

The incident took place at the victim’s home within the Rocky Nook neighborhood and was reported at 12:28 a.m., Detective Lieutenant Michael Skowyra, a spokesperson for the Kingston police, said in an email. The victim and the suspects knew each other, and the incident is believed to have begun after a disagreement about money, followed by “name calling over the phone” and the three men showing up at the victim’s house, Skowyra said.

“The victim’s injuries are still being assessed but they appear to include some broken bones and possible long-lasting, but not life-threatening, injuries,” Skowyra said.

Officers allegedly identified the three men involved in the attack and arrested them at separate residences, police said.

“One party was arrested without incident in Carver,” police said. “Two other suspects who were at their respective addresses failed to answer the door for our officers and appeared to be home and evading contact with law enforcement.”

Warrants were obtained out of Plymouth District Court for the arrest of the two men, police said. Both lived on a small residential street off Main Street.

Several cruisers and a combination of plainclothes and uniformed officers surrounded two homes at about 7 p.m., police said. Officers used a shield and loudly announced their presence at the homes.

Officers at the first residence informed the man of the warrant for his arrest and ordered him to open the door on several occasions, police said. When he refused, detectives forced entry to the home and arrested him without incident.

The second suspect then came out of his home and was arrested, police said.

