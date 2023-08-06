Victims of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings to be remembered at Watertown vigil Sunday night

“We’ve been doing this since the mid-’80s every year around the time of the bombings,” Tony Palomba, member of the organization’s steering committee, said in a phone interview. “It’s a way for us to remember the over 200,000 people who were killed by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and then to call to mind that we need to build a grassroots group to eliminate nuclear weapons.”

At 7:30 p.m., Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice, and the Environment is slated to host the silent vigil at Watertown Square, in memory of the thousands killed by two atomic bombs detonated in Japan by the United States, according to a statement from the organization.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held Sunday evening in Watertown to remember the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II and to call for the abolishment of nuclear weapons.

At 8 p.m., participants will walk across the street to a dock on the Charles River, where Cole Harrison, the executive director of Massachusetts Peace Action, is scheduled to speak about the impacts of nuclear weapons, he said in a phone interview.

“The threat of nuclear war has actually been increasing in recent years after a period of arms control when the arsenals were reduced,” Harrison said.

Local artists are scheduled to play music, and attendees are encouraged to stand up and speak about the reasons they’re there, Palomba said. Afterwards, organizers will get into kayaks and launch small candle boats onto the river, Harrison said, as they’ve done in years past.

“It’s somber and people are usually pretty quiet,” Palomba said.

Normally, about 40 to 50 participants show up, but Palomba said he expects more this year due to interest from the “Oppenheimer” movie, which revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer’s efforts to create the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Harrison said the movie “has really drawn attention to this issue.”

This year, a table will be provided where attendees can sign postcards they can send to their local representatives asking them to “support peace in Ukraine,” specifically a ceasefire negotiation, Palomba said.

